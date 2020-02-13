The Masked Singer exposes Miss Monster

Bow to the Queen of Funk.

Chaka Khan was just revealed as disguised as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer, who participated Drew Carey and Lil Wayne in the hall with unmasked faces of this season.

Nicole Scherzinger had discovered it earlier in the episode, and she was happy to see that she was right.

The three remaining singers in group A – Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger – will continue to the Super Nine after we see two more groups of six fighting. That means we have to say goodbye to them for six weeks now, which is only annoying because we have no idea who the Kangaroo is and we want to know.

As for Turtle and White Tiger, we have pretty good guesses, which you can see below.

Tonight’s instruction packets have changed it and for the first time in the series we heard from friends or relatives of the masked singers instead of the singers themselves. Or rather, we heard from friends and family of some of the Masked Singers. The turtle’s clue packet was a message from his ninth grade teacher, who apparently recognized it once last year and felt … gloomy. Did the Turtle that we believe as Jesse McCartney really have no other friends or family available for this performance? We would like to know.

See below for all the revelations and the greatest hints so far!

Next week we will meet Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse and Frog.

The Robot: Lil Wayne



The first revelation of the season was the biggest star ever: Lil Wayne!

The robot had many scientific references, including a periodic system, because it had so many platinum records, but the indications were somewhat irrelevant. It’s hard to confuse that voice.

The Lama



The Lama seems to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really loves Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?

The panel decided it couldn’t be Howard Stern and advised David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet went immediately on Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who turned into a lama in The Emperor’s New Groove …

Miss Monster: Chaka Khan



Miss Monster is very in love with the Monster / T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled to look and act in public in a certain way. She was strongly referred to in week two. In week three, she revealed that she had performed with Robin Thicke.

She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not a Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong already suspected. Sorry.

The white tiger



It’s official: the White Tiger can’t sing, and he can only make a kind of rap. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a “clam shucking” champion, reminiscent of New England. He likes a party dance.

Suspected Jamie Foxx Rob Gronkowski and the panel members continued the gamble in week two. Gronk is from the state of NY, he is a football champion and “Ice Ice Baby” looks exactly like a song he would sing.

The turtle



He certainly has some singing chops, and he took things “step by step” while others crashed and burned. He also grills hamburgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. He says that he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.

It sounds like Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has several Teen Choice Awards, was in the boy band Dream Street and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on the Today Show in 2008. It must be Jesse McCartney.

The kangaroo



The Kangaroo is a difficult one! She lost someone close to her, “by her own recognition” was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and now she wants to jump back. She refers to her bullies and a survivor, and her little brother is so proud of her.

Many people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and was in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice DOES NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn’t sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses. She beat us.

The T-Rex



The elephant



The mouse



The rhinoceros



The bear



The Kitty



The Swan



The Taco



The banana



The Frog



The astronaut



Night Angel



The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.