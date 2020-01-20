Mumbai Sensex and Nifty market benchmarks opened in record highs on Monday following the strong quarterly heavyweight results of the Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank index.

After collecting more than 300 points to reach a new lifetime maximum of 42,273.87, the BSE index of 30 shares reduced earnings to trade 31.32 points or 0.07 percent higher at 41,976.69.

Similarly, the broader NIF NSE scaled a record high of 12,430.50, 12,430.50 points or 0.63 percent. It also reduced initial gains to marginally higher trade.

PowerGrid was the best winner in the Sensex package, up to 4 percent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, M&M and HDFC.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank rose up to 2 percent in the first sessions following the announcement of their corporate earnings over the weekend.

RIL on Friday recorded a record quarterly net profit of Rs 11,640 million rupees as a change in the oil refining business along with the continuous increase in the share of its retail and telecommunications consumption businesses offset a lower profitability in petrochemical products.

HDFC Bank reported a 32.8 percent growth in net earnings to Rs on Saturday.

On the other hand, TCS was the main laggard, losing more than 1 percent, after the country’s largest software exporter reported a flat net gain in the December quarter of Rs 8,118 million and also made it clear that it will not be able to Make a double notch. digit revenue growth in 2019-20.

HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp also fell to 1.44 percent.

According to traders, national investors are reacting to corporate results published after market hours last week, and they are also registering gains at higher levels.

The courses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were negotiated on a positive note in their first sessions, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.14 percent to USD 65.59 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 71.06 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex set 12.81 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 41,945.37, while the Nifty finished 3.15 points, or 0.03 percent, down at 12,352.35.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 264.26 million, while national institutional investors discharged shares worth Rs 500.1 million on Friday, data showed at Stock exchanges

