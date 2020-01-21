The Maple Leafs allow Dion Phaneuf to visit: is that all it seems?

In a recent THW rumor report, Jim Parsons shared a hockey insider report Bob McKenzie that former NHL defender and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Dion Phaneuf follows Brendan Shanahan in the front team office since last week. McKenzie noted that Phaneuf has not retired from the NHL and would like to land a player position with an NHL club, but for now, he seems to be planning for the future after hockey.

McKenzie said, “The reason he’s in Toronto is just to throw a

hockey business and he reached out to Brendan Shanahan, asked him if he

might come in, get a sense of what the whole of Maple Leaf Sports and

The off-ice entertainment operation is all about. That’s what he does. ”

Good for Phaneuf and the Maple Leafs.

Is Phaneuf’s organizational education all that is going on here?

I have absolutely no insider hockey speculation on this; but is there any chance that Phaneuf’s visit to the Maple Leafs will be greater than what has been reported? When Phaneuf was bought out in the last two seasons of his contract with the Los Angeles Kings on June 15, 2019 and became an unrestricted free agent, he made it clear that he believed he still had hockey and that he could help. a team looking to win the Stanley Cup.

Dion Phaneuf, former Los Angeles Kings (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

During the summer, rumors circulated that the teams had called and expressed interest. In fact, Phaneuf noted at the time: “A few teams have already reached out, which is good. It is not stressful. I am excited about another opportunity. “

Phaneuf has had a solid career in the NHL. Recently, however, he has not been as strong. In 2016-2017, Phaneuf collected 30 points (9 goals and 21 assists) in 81 games with the Ottawa Senators. In 2017-2018, he scored 26 points (6 goals and 20 assists) in 79 games shared between the Senators and the Kings. However, 2018-19 was not as good. He had only one goal and five assists in 67 games. This obviously disturbed him.

His experience, his size (6 feet 4 inches and 222 pounds) and his leadership are three reasons why he could still be interesting. Indeed, the desperate need for an NHL team could be a fourth reason. It’s not like he’s on the hill. He is all 34 years old, exactly the same age as Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens.

If Ron Hainsey could play with the

The Maple Leafs last season at 38, it was because, as Babcock noted, “he knew where

Perhaps Phaneuf’s experience and desire to play could be

a team in desperate need. And, doesn’t that kind of sound sound like the Maple Leafs?

But does Phaneuf have something in his tank? He thinks so. In fact, he self-promoted during the off-season saying, “I’m a bigger advocate and I still think you see value in it.” Look at the team that won this year (St. Louis Blues). They had a lot of fat guys there. “

At the time, he also said he was also out to prove his poor NHL career with the Kings last season was a fluke. “A bad year is not going to define me. I know I have a lot of hockey left. It looks like a guy who wants to retire after a good season rather than a bad season.

Is there any logic for the Maple Leafs

Sign Phaneuf?

So here’s Phaneuf in Toronto following the president of the Maple Leafs Shanahan. It is good that Phaneuf is wise enough to know that he is on his last glide or two as an NHL skater, whether or not he has laced up on skates for another season. It is also good that the team allows him to seize this opportunity.

That said, here are the three deductions that come to mind.

Deduction A: Phaneuf is a former Maple Leafs defenseman and captain who believes he can still play hockey and, as he says, he wants to. He is also in Toronto, trailing in leadership within the organization.

Deduction B: The Maple Leafs’ recent injuries to Jake Muzzin (short-term, it seems) and Morgan Rielly (two months) make them needy for a defenseman.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defender Dion Phaneuf (Photo credit: Andy Martin Jr)

Deduction C:

There is a chance, considering A and B together, that we can deduce that C

could happen. That is, there could be a possibility Phaneuf could sign a

short-term contract with the team (obviously at least in the league).

What are the chances? Should the Maple Leafs sign Phaneuf?

As I said, I don’t have a single source to support my logical argument, except one: circumstance responding to need. Under normal circumstances, the Maple Leafs would likely not be interested in Phaneuf. However, this is far from normal for two reasons. First, the need for a team defender is desperate. Second, the team doesn’t have a lot of money to spend, so a cheap solution seems the only option.

Certainly, as I noted, Phaneuf at 34, has played for 14 seasons and his career is on the downward slope. I will not dispute these points. His best seasons are behind him, and his game will continue to decline, especially in attack.

In the long run, the Maple Leafs really need right-footed defenders and Phaneuf is naturally left-handed. However, in the short term, they need a left advocate. Although Phaneuf has played on each side and certainly has the experience to do so, he is naturally left-handed and his best team.

That’s right: Phaneuf no longer leads the room or produces offense. For Maple Leafs fans who remember his seasons with the team and who used to see him averaging 30 points per season, he is no longer that player.

Dion Phaneuf, former Ottawa Senators player – February 3, 2018

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the Maple Leafs don’t need offense. They need a cheap advocate who knows where to stand. Phaneuf could provide just that, and at a reduced rate, general manager Kyle Dubas could take a chance. Phaneuf may be the kind of guy a coach can trust while the young Marlies defensemen get to work.

I’m not sure if Phaneuf’s signature would arrive, but I wouldn’t be surprised or disturbed if it were. It would be an interesting story. It is not a perfect solution, but it could be an option.

The Maple Leafs allow Dion Phaneuf to visit: is that all it seems? first appeared on The Hockey Writers.