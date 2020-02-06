‘The Mandalorian’ Used ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ footage from Pedro Pascal

Images from Star Wars: A New Hope were used in The Pascalorian by Pedro Pascal on Disney Plus.

In an effort to save a portion of the budget for larger moments in Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, the filmmakers used images from Star Wars: A New Hope to create one of the locations that the bounty hunter travels to in the Disney Plus series. In an interview with ICG Magazine, VFX supervisor Richard Bluff explained that instead of spending part of the budget on orphan effects for a simple background photo in Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian, Industrial Light and Magic, Star Wars images are reused: a new one hope.

“For example, there is a scene in episode five in which Mando sees two Banthas in the distance. I was convinced that we should not build a fully animated and rigid hairy Bantha for just two shots and suggested that we take the plates from A’s newspapers New Hope. I knew I could come up with a shot design to use the Banthas, “

Another moment from Star Wars: A New Hope in The Mandalorian by Pedro Pascal is when the bounty hunter flies to Tattooine. Richard Bluff explained that the recording used the original painting by Ralph McQuarrie to build the images. The VFX supervisor then revealed that a photographer visited the exact spot where George Lucas Mos Eisley photographed during A New Hope to obtain a high resolution for the shot.

“When Mando flies to Tatooine, we see the matte painting (Ralph McQuarrie) early in the original film. We have reused another painting by Mos Eisley for a fly-in; in that case I sent a photographer to the exact place where George (Lucas) shot his original album, with high resolution elements, so that we could make an up-res if needed. “

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Star Wars series was written by Jon Favreau, who in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

Dave Filoni will direct the first episode of The Mandalorian and additional episodes will be assisted by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and Jessica Jones director Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney Plus.

Source: ICG Magazine

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe