The Mandalorian Season 2, Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Elvis’ Mom

For a while it seemed that 2020 would be a terrible year. But then the second season of The Mandalorian was announced and there was hope again, hope that a second season would mean more baby Yoda and less of anything that looks like a storyline. Simply place the child on the screen and let the cameras roll. Disney + also announced roll-out dates for its Marvel spin-off shows around Loki, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. But as always, Quibi is not far behind when it comes to new content.

Disney + is not fucking. The streaming service announced a second season for The Mandalorian which will be broadcast in October and upcoming releases due to the Marvel features Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will be released in December and August respectively. [Variety]

Maggie Gyllenhaal plays the role of Elvis Presley’s mother Gladys in the biopic of Baz Luhrmann. [Variety]

Tom Hiddleston, who is very sexy and not scary at all, will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix political thriller White Stork. Hiddleston will also cash in on that Disney check this year as he resumes the role of Loki for Disney +. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Netflix series Dating around is set to return for a second season. But what about The Circle? [Vulture]

Quibi will have another star-studded series when it is launched on April 6. John Travolta and Kevin Hart plays in Die Hart, a series about a fictional version of Hart that becomes an action film star. Interesting choice. [Variety]

Chris Pratt takes a break from superhero movies and collaborates with Antoine Fuqua to develop a new series for MRC Television for The Terminal List. [Deadline]

Toni Colette, a global treasure, plays a leading role in a new Netflix series, Pieces of Her. The series is adapted from Karin SlaughterThe novel of the same name. [Weekly entertainment]

Patrick Dempsey has completely abandoned his ABC days and is making the leap to CBS, starring in a new series of Ways and Means. Dempsey will also produce executive. It has yet to be decided what the nickname of his new character should be, but I am voting for Congressman Cutie. [The Hollywood Reporter]

O’Shea Jackson Jr. will take over Winston DukeRole as leader of the upcoming Apple series Swaggerafter Duke was injured on the set. The series is produced by Kevin Durant, who used his experience as a youth basketball player to direct the concept of the show. [The Hollywood Reporter]

