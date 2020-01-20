The Mandalorian: Moff Gideon plays a bigger role in season 2

He came into play at the very end of The Mandalorian’s debut season and caused more than a little trouble for Din Djarin, Cara Dune and Greef Karga when chasing The Child Bad Moff.

He recently announced on the Television Critics Association’s Season 5 panel from Better Call Saul, which has now been extended for a sixth and final season, that the Moff will have greater capacity again in Season 2 and how much he enjoys it, To be part of the Star Wars galaxy.

“It was exciting to be part of this project because it’s iconic, but even more so because it brought me back to the Star Wars that I loved,” he said. “I saw the first few films and fell away because things always went in a different direction than I had imagined, but that’s the real western space. It gives you space and space and everyone is a bit like a movie. So you can tell a story visually, and it returns to the original guts of mythology, deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology that George Lucas loved so much, and that’s why he included that mythology in Star Wars, so I am I’m happy to be part of it. “

And he delves into the creation of the last episode staged by Taika Waititi.

“I love Taika. It is interesting to get to know him. He seems to be creative in his own world. He can share enough of this world with you to tell you what he wants, but what a creative artist and genius he is. A completely different and strange person, but aren’t we all creative artists? So I have great stories about Taika. “

“I climb on my TIE Fighter and Taika visually looks at what it is. He comes to me and I climb down. We are in this big room and nothing is really there and the sky is moving. It is the volume and me got my saber. Taika says, “Give me that, give me that.” I gave him the saber and suddenly he starts moving his feet in all these ways and he says, “It’s really good, it’s really good.” m [says]: “Yes, but.” He looks at his feet and says: “Maybe your feet, it’s your feet. It’s a matter of the feet.” I said: “What annoys you about my feet? I’m on one Globe of 30 feet in the air. ”So I said,“ Give me the saber back. ”I climb back up and ask,“ Do your feet look better? ”Something about my feet bothered him like she did He is so meticulous. I said, “Taika, when you look at my feet, you don’t look at my face.” He is a interesting guy. I like him very much. “