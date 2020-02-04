‘The Mandalorian’ leads Disney + to an impressive 26.5 million subscribers

The Mandalorian Disney + has led to an impressive debut with 26.5 million subscribers just two months after the launch of the service. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the service “exceeded even our greatest expectations.”

Disney + now has 26.5 million subscribers, an increase over the 10 million registrations it registered for the service after the launch on November 12. CEO Bob Iger said on the company’s earnings call that Monday number had risen to 28.6 million subscribers. Disney said the average monthly revenue per paid Disney user was $ 5.56.

About 20% of subscribers who signed up for Disney + did so through a free trial with Verizon, Iger said. About 50% of subscribers have signed up for the service via the Disney + site and “many of them have purchased a one-year service or even a three-year subscription,” Iger adds.

Iger added that “both the conversion from free to pay and the churn rate were better than expected.” Churn refers to the pace at which users sign up and cancel subscriptions.

This level of subscribers brings Disney + closer to the 30 million Disney property of Hulu, but still far behind the 140 minion of HBO and 165 million of Netflix. The young Disney + will expand to other international markets from March 2020.