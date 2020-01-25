The Mandalorian and Stagecraft: How Lucasfilm and ILM changed the game again

When a television series arrives like a movie, it means one of two things. A lot of money has been thrown on it, or there has been technological advancement, and in the case of The Mandalorian there are both. Take a look at the new Stagecraft technology, where the series did not have to be on site, but recorded almost exclusively within one volume and recorded as much as possible in the camera.

Although Disney + spent a lot of money getting the live action war of stars series The Mandalorian From the beginning, they had to be more conservative with the budget than with the feature films. Instead of building massive sets, Lucasfilm uses the new “stagecraft” technology, which uses an LED screen projected from behind to create a reactive environment that essentially functions as an immersive real-time green screen. Now, thanks to new set photos, we can see the Stagecraft technician at work behind the scenes.

The work is amazing – this sky is not real, it is on a screen! – and this month’s edition of American Cinematographer takes a deep look at this incredible process.