The Man Utd season could now be defined by a rash decision by Solskjaer

If the administration is the art of using imperfect information to make perfect decisions, the introduction of Marcus Rashford of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer halfway through a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup can be politely described as suboptimal.

After the defeat at Anfield on Sunday, the cost of Rashford’s 16-minute cameo four days earlier against Wolves was finally confirmed. At least six weeks with additional time for rehabilitation. Make no mistake about it, interpreting it was a poor and expensive decision.

There is a significant retrospective element involved here, of course. If Rashford had not suffered an injury, then we would have no reason to think twice about Solskjaer’s decision to attract him when he seeks a goal. The clearance would have been worth it. The bet would have been forgotten.

But, instead, Rashford will not be available for a considerable amount of time at a critical stage of the season, all because United was in danger of not reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, a competition that is not their priority.

Anyway, who could play United in the fourth round? Tranmere Rovers, away from home, in a field so bad that Chelsea’s female manager Emma Hayes pointed to the tenants of Prenton Park in Liverpool last month by calling him “a stain on her soccer club.”

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

Yes, if United is obliged to travel to Tranmere less than three days in advance, they will play on a surface that justified their own club statement last week. Rashford, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba could join more of their teammates in the treatment room.

But Rashford is the immediate concern. Solskjaer insisted on Sunday that this was a new problem and not a recurrence of an old one. “He has a new injury against Wolverhampton,” he told television cameras, and was reluctant to expand that response in his press conference.

This statement did not necessarily contradict his comments after the game of the Wolves, but that night, he gave the impression that Rashford had suffered several recent back problems and that this was only the last. “Lately he has had problems with a couple of blows to the back and received another that did not help,” he told BT Sport.

Then, in his press conference after the Wolves, Solskjaer suggested that these problems were the reason for Rashford to rest. “I didn’t want to play with him,” he said. “I think he got a blow, a knee or something in the back. But he’s been fighting for a while, that’s why we’ve kept him away today. “

Rashford regularly suffered back problems when he was a young player and, in an interview with The Times last August, revealed that he has used a special ultrasound device to heal the bones to treat discomfort in that area. He was photographed carrying the device while leaving the Lowry hotel last Saturday before the 4-0 victory over Norwich.

Rashford scored twice against Norwich, once from the penalty spot, and was retired shortly before the hour mark. It is understood that he felt quite uncomfortable in the days after that victory, and it was even painful for him to sit at a promotional event held at the Football Hotel in Manchester, in front of Old Trafford.

But even if Rashford’s injury is unlike any problem he has experienced before or after Norwich’s game, Solskjaer’s trial must still be questioned. Rashford, Solskjaer admitted, was already struggling with his back. If that was reason enough to leave him out of the initial lineup against Wolves, why bring him?

Did the reward in the fourth round outweigh the risk of injury? Solskjaer talked about “needing victory” against Wolves that night, but United now has a much greater need for its top scorer for an important part of the league games that could finally determine whether they finish in the top four or not.

Solskjaer played when he threw Rashford against Wolves (Getty)

It’s not that Rashford’s presentation against Wolves was the only strange decision in Old Trafford recently: taking Bruno Fernandes’s baffling chase, for example, or offering Ashley Young another one-year contract while he was already standing outside the door , but given the long dismissal, it looks particularly reckless.

Solskjaer admitted on the night of the Wolves game that his decision to have “failed.” After Sunday’s gloomy forecast, that is suddenly insufficient. This could be a decision that defines the season and not a correct one.

