The man killed in a Tesla crash had complained about autopilot

In this March 23, 2018, photo file provided by the KTVU, rescue workers were working in the scene where an electric Tesla off-road vehicle hit a barrier on US Highway 101 in Mountain View, California.The concrete barrier complained before his death that the SUV’s autopilot system was malfunctioning in the area where the crash occurred. The complaints have been described in detail in a plethora of documents released on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 by the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board. (KTVU-TV via AP, file)

An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X bumped into a concrete barrier on a Silicon Valley freeway had complained before his death that the SUV’s autopilot system had one in the area where the crash happened Would malfunction.

The complaints were listed in a variety of documents released on Tuesday by the U.S. Road Safety Agency. This examines the crash in March 2018 in which engineer Walter Huang was killed.

The documents said Huang had told his wife, Sevonne Huang, that Autopilot had previously turned its off-road vehicle toward the same barrier on US 101 near Mountain View, California, where it later crashed.

“Walter said the car would drive to the barrier in the morning when he drove to work,” the Huang family lawyer wrote in response to NTSB questions.

The lawyer also wrote that Walter Huang described his brother autopilot malfunction “in the same area where the crash occurred” and he spoke to a friend who owns a Model X about autopilot problems. Huang, a software engineer, discussed with the friend how a patch on the autopilot software affected performance and turned the Model X into a curve, the attorney’s response said.

The Huang family sued Tesla and the California Department of Transportation for allegedly not maintaining the freeway.

Autopilot is a partially automated system that keeps a vehicle on track and maintains a safe distance from vehicles in front. The lane can also be changed with the driver’s consent. According to Tesla, autopilot is intended for driver support and the driver must be ready for action at all times.

The entire NTSB board is scheduled to hold a crash hearing on February 25. At this point, it will determine a cause and issue safety recommendations.

NTSB employees have already recommended that transportation officials in California should move faster to repair vehicle safety barriers damaged by vehicles.

According to an agency report, California officials have been unable to repair the barrier, which was damaged in a crash 11 days before Huang’s death. In this incident, a 2010 Toyota Prius hit the cushioning element at a speed of more than 120 km / h, a cushion that protects vehicles from hitting the end of concrete track cutters. The 31-year-old driver survived the fall and was treated for relatively minor injuries, according to the NTSB.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the March 12 crash, but did not report the damage required to the California Department of Transportation.

Huang’s 2017 Tesla Model X was traveling at 114 km / h when it crashed into the same attenuator. Huang died of his injuries in a hospital.

“The safety benefits of a working crash damper were reflected in the difference between the extent of the driver’s injuries in the two crashes that occurred in March 2018,” the NTSB said.

“Instead of waiting until all facets of this crash investigation have been completed, we have driven the publication of this safety report in the interest of driver safety,” wrote Robert Molloy, director of the NTSB Office of Highway Safety.

California’s Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Rocco said the department is reviewing the NTSB report to determine next steps, but declined to answer questions.

“Security remains a top priority for Caltrans,” he said.

The NTSB said it had previously identified highway maintenance problems in California after a bus accident in San Jose killed two people and injured over a dozen others in 2016. The bus hit a barrier on Highway 101 that had previously been damaged and never repaired.

