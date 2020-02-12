The man from Louisiana pleads guilty to burning churches for the influence of black metal

A man from Louisiana burned churches to promote his Black Metal brand, according to reports from local law enforcement officers.

Holden Matthews, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act. At the end of March 2019, he set fire to three churches near Opelousas, Louisiana.

The targeted churches were Greater Union Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and St Mary Baptist Church.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

They had predominantly African-American municipalities.

Hate crimes are among the allegations made by Matthews, but the authorities have not revealed whether or not his actions are explicitly addressed.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/9

Extreme right-wing extremist Tristan Morgan, 52, has been detained in hospital for an indefinite period of time after lighting an 18th-century Grade II-listed synagogue in Exeter, Devon, on July 21, 2018.

Police from Devon and Cornwall

2/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

3/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

4/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

5/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

6/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

7/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

8/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

9/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

1/9

Extreme right-wing extremist Tristan Morgan, 52, has been detained in hospital for an indefinite period of time after lighting an 18th-century Grade II-listed synagogue in Exeter, Devon, on July 21, 2018.

Police from Devon and Cornwall

2/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

3/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

4/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

5/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

6/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

7/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

8/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

9/9

Police from Devon and Cornwall

Matthews said he set fire to churches to pay homage to black metal-associated ecclesiastical arsons in Norway in the 1990s. Varg Vikernes, from the black metal band Mayhem, became notorious for his church arson and, later, a murder during that period.

Vikernes, who was released from prison in 2009 after spending time on the murder of his bandmate, Euronymous, has a history of neo-Nazi and white supremacist views.

view more

Matthews, the son of a deputy sheriff, boasted about the arsonists in a video on Facebook. He said his intention was to raise his profile in the Black Metal community. He was a member of the band Vodka Vultures.

Dustin Charles Talbot, Matthews’ lawyer, told the New York Times that his client had only the reasoning power of an adolescent and that he was not motivated by racial means.

“Holden now fully understands the seriousness and seriousness of his actions and is deeply remorseful of what he has done and the pain he has caused the churches of these churches,” said Mr. Talbot.

FBI Special Agent Bryan Vorndran condemned Matthews crimes and said, “His horrific actions inflicted severe pain and sorrow on these congregations and throughout St. Landry Parish.”

Matthews was sentenced to 10 to 70 years in prison.

.