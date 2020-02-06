The man contracted coronavirus within 15 seconds of standing next to the infected woman

A Chinese citizen has contracted a coronavirus within 15 seconds of an infected woman.

Daily Mail reports that the 56-year-old man had been standing near a 61-year-old woman who had transmitted the infection.

The man from Ningbo City was in a cabin with the infected woman.

Officials say the man later visited two supermarkets and a restaurant before being diagnosed.

The Jiangbei Health Commission confirmed that none of the patients were wearing a face mask at the time of contact.

At least 560 people have died worldwide from the disease, which has spread to almost 30 countries.

The Nigeria Center for Disease and Control (NCDC) has advised the public to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water.

“Cover your mouth and nose properly with a handkerchief or tissue paper when you sneeze and / or cough. You can also cough in the elbows when there is no handkerchief available, ”it said.

“Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory problems such as coughing and sneezing.

“Avoid taking medication. Report to the nearest healthcare facility if you experience any of the symptoms listed above. ”

The NCDC asked Nigerians to use toll free number 0800 9700 0010, SMS number 08099555577 and WhatsApp number 07087110839 for emergencies or to report any suspected cases.