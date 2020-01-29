Kobe Bryant was a “hoop head”. Just like his daughter Gianna. The two died in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) on their way to what they loved most: the tire.

RELATED: The basketball skills of Kobe Bryant’s daughter have people they call “Black Mambacita”

While the basketball icon and his daughter are honored from around the world, many focus on what Bryant meant for the game of women.

Former teammate and current head coach of the WNBA Los Angeles Sparks Derek Fisher was on Good morning America on Monday to talk about Bryant’s legacy.

See also: Photos of Gigi’s last game sharing her love of basketball with her father Kobe at the Mamba Cup

“All people have different versions (of us) as we grow and evolve. From his beginnings in 1996 to the Kobe in 2004 to the Kobe in 2010, his development as a husband and father and as a man who wanted to influence the basketball community to think about what he was up to with young girls and women in basketball, “Fisher said.

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo “No NBA player has supported the WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe.” “He attended games, watched TV, and coached the next generation. We pray for his family. “

No @ NBA player has supported @ WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched television, and coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg

– Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

The father and daughter used to regularly play various basketball games for women over the years, and both made friends with the University of Oregon team and their star player Sabrina Ionescu,

RELATED: Kobe Bryant says these WNBA players could now play in the NBA

Oregon took the floor shortly after the news about Bryant came to light on Sunday, and a visibly shaken Ionescu led her team to victory and she spoke about what Kobe meant to her.

Ionescu’s Twitter profile photo shows her, Kobe and Gigi.

Kobe recently said that the best WNBA players could play in the NBA. Always believing to push your limits and be the best version of yourself was his mantra and it will live on.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared their thoughts and a statement from the league on Twitter.

Very heavy heart over the loss of Kobe and his daughter and others in the tragic crash today. Admired his Mamba mentality and was so grateful for Kobe’s support for the WNBA and girls basketball. Thoughts and prayers are affected in the Bryant family and other families. # 8 # 24 pic.twitter.com/iXkDHUNT0P

– Cathy Engelbert (@CathyEngelbert) January 26, 2020

When the WNBA and its players signed a new collective agreement a few weeks ago, Bryant was delighted.

“It’s a big step in the right direction,” said Bryant. “And there is still so much room to grow, but this is a big step in the right direction.”

Kobe and Gigi are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters.

(Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox!

Sign up now for the latest BET celebrities, sports, news and styles.

By clicking “Submit” I consent to receiving BET newsletters and other marketing emails. BET newsletters are subject to our data protection guidelines and conditions

useful. Users can unsubscribe at any time. BET newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. Www.bet.com

OR JOIN US