The Malian musician claims that US customs “completely destroyed” his instrument

Ballaké Sissoko is a Malian musician and master of the Kora, an instrument widely used in West Africa. In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, Sissoko claimed that his “tailor-made” instrument was “completely destroyed” by US Customs without reason.

According to his statement, Sissoko flew back from New York to Paris after completing a North American tour with his group 3MA. Shortly after his arrival, he opened the instrument’s hard case and discovered the Kora in several parts. His statement implies that the unique instrument is irreparable: “Even if all of the components that were disassembled were intact, it takes weeks for a Kora of this caliber to return to its previous state of resonance.”

The post contains photographs of the kora in pieces and a U.S. customs label, but no explanation for the instrument’s apparent destruction. Sissoko’s testimony suggested a perceived racist bias in US customs actions: