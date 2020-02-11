The Maldives apologize to a British tourist who was abused for wearing a bikini

A British tourist in the Maldives was recently arrested for “inappropriate” clothing.

A press release from the Maldives Police Service said the local police on Maafushi Island had received a complaint that a tourist, who was “inappropriately dressed and allegedly drunk, was out on the island’s main street. The incident occurred at Place February 6th.

The police approached her and asked her to comply with local regulations. After she was rejected, she was detained and taken to the Maafushi Police Station. She was released the same evening without charge.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows three police officers who violently grab the woman and try to cover her with a towel. You can hear the woman screaming that the men are “sexually assaulting her”.

The video shows the woman being overcrowded by three officers who grab her and try to put a towel around her as she turns and tries to free herself.