If you think that it doesn’t matter which eyeliner you take if you want to make an impact with your peepers, think again. The prominent make-up artist Nick Barose, the man behind Lupita Nyong’o’s stunning look for the 2020 season, has many tools in his glamorous arsenal.

And he has worked with the Lancôme ambassador long enough to understand which ones are taking her beauty to the next level. He shared his expertise with ESSENCE on everything to do with eyeliner, and especially how to burst eyeliner on dark skin tones.

What do you mean when you say that not all black liners are the same?

When it comes to black eyeliner, not all of your eyes will define it. It depends on your skin tone. Some black can turn a little blue or some black can turn a little gray, which is fine. Sometimes, when it’s so black, it can be tiring and aging. However, if you use black that is not rich enough, it will turn a little gray. With darker skin, especially dark skin, black that turns a little gray will not define your eye from a distance.

Is there a difference between liquid and pencil? Is one better than the other?

I think it depends on the formula. Liquid Liner is such a makeup staple since sometimes you don’t even need an eyeshadow if you apply your eyeliner in a certain way. If you flap it out, your eye will be raised, if you make it thicker, dramatic rock star cat eyes will appear, or if you really use it close to the lash line, your lashes will become thicker. When it comes to pencils, I don’t like them too soft because they always break off. But I don’t like her that much either, because you really have to press her firmly against your eyes. And I don’t really like using one that I need to sharpen because I feel like you end up wasting it. I like the automatic pen like the Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner.

Is there anything women with darker skin tones should look for if they want a liner to really emphasize their eyes?

Look for a creamy black eyeliner that doesn’t change with green undertones when put on. Some of them can turn a little green or gray, not black. That said, it is not rich enough.

Is there a quick test women can take when trying to determine their undertones if they are unsure?

Sometimes people have dark skin and then they want to use a brown liner so that it is brown and contains black. Just put it on your hand and check if it really pops. If it fits too much, your eyes will not be defined. When it comes to (light) tones, everything is really possible. The great thing about dark skin is that every color jumps against it. If you want to make a statement and choose funny colors, just do it.

And I’m sure you used so many brands. How can you tell if you have a quality product?

Sometimes when I get a new eyeliner, I check it on my hand and just leave it. Then I would walk around and wash it and if I could still see it it wouldn’t smudge. You can’t really fix an eyeliner that continues to smear. For liquids, you want to look for one that lasts but doesn’t lift, because when it smears up it lifts slightly and is cinematic and lousy. You can accept recommendations from people, but you also have to try it on because everyone has a different chemistry.

Is there a unique look that you think sisters can enjoy this Valentine’s Day alongside a winged string or a smoky eye?

I think to play with different colors too. Burgundy or red can look so good on dark skin because they turn copper-colored. So you can play with a pencil liner in burgundy or metallic plum, something that’s red, but not too bright. It translates really nicely with your melanin.

