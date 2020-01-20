It’s pretty clear why Tiffany Tsao’s The Majesties has been compared to the hit Crazy Rich Asians. Both are after all about obscenely rich Chinese families. But once I started reading, it became clear that this is a completely different story – if Crazy Rich Asians were all about the gloss and the shiny surface, The Majesties focused on the grit and ruthlessness that makes opulence possible.

The Majesties is announced as a thriller (the publisher’s description compares it to Gillian Flynn), but it does not fully comply with the conventions of that genre. It is a family drama about the Sulinados, a Chinese-Indonesian dynasty, in particular the Gwendolyn sisters (nicknamed “Doll”) and Estella. When the novel begins, Doll is in a hospital bed, the only survivor of an attack on her family. She quickly shows that the perpetrator of the crime was none other than her beloved sister, who also perished. It is certainly a fascinating starting point and it immediately appealed to me. The decision to reveal the answer to the mystery at the beginning of the novel was a bold decision, but necessarily forces readers to focus on the events that led to this major event, rather than treating it as a traditional one thriller. From the first pages I expected that I would race to the end of the novel, eager to discover the truths that Tsao was ready to expose. And I did exactly that, although not for the reasons I expected.

The thriller storyline that runs through The Majesties revolves around Estella’s motives: what would lead her to poison her entire family? But I thought the tension was somewhat lacking because I already knew the answers to the mystery. The entire framework of the novel is all about the whos, whats and wherees. The only question that remains is why, what makes for a fascinating and well-written story, but it is not really a thriller. It is family dynamics that keep the reader addicted, not necessarily the whodunit of all, and I wonder if that descriptor could do a poor service to this otherwise perfectly plotted and well-written book.

I was completely absorbed by the fight, underhanded and complete lack of respect that permeates this family. Each involved character is despicable in its own way, including the narrator, Doll, but the book is never hard to read. Tsao manages to make her characters sympathetic, even if they are unlikely – which is difficult even for the most experienced authors. I have never hated one of them, but I realized how much personal decency each one was willing to sacrifice for the sake of the family.

Every rich family, especially one as incredibly rich as the Sulinados, has probably earned their fortune through a combination of good business acumen and extreme ruthlessness, and it is the last thing that makes The Majesties so convincing. The novel is an exploration of what it takes for this family to thrive, and it is not a beautiful picture. And there is more than just wealth; Tsao delves into issues of racism, sexism, emotional and physical abuse and more in this representation of the Sino-Indonesian high society. We make it even more spooky, we see everything through the eyes of Doll, who is too naive and disguised as a privilege to see the truths around her.

Tsao excels in providing corrosive social commentary while he also tells a compelling story. It is dark and often bleak, certainly, but the story never weighs that up. I ran through The Majesties, uncertain about how I wanted to solve it, but knowing that I wanted to achieve some kind of satisfaction, a sense of relief after darkness had passed over me. But the fact is that a book struggling with such systemic, ongoing problems could never have ended nicely, nor did it happen.

Because this is a thriller, there is of course a turn at the end. After days of puzzling, I am honestly still not sure if it worked for me or not. But I think the fact that I’m so restless throughout the lecture makes The Majesties a resounding success. It is shocking how nice and nice this dark, disturbing novel was, and I will remember that inconvenience for a long time.

Swapna Krishna writes about space, technology and pop culture at stores such as Engadget, StarTrek.com and Oprah Magazine. You can find her on Twitter at @skrishna.