The main water stop affects service in 2 neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a 6-inch water pipeline torn Saturday in the New River near Southwest Seventh Street, the authorities warned residents in the Riverside Park and Tarpon River districts in Fort Lauderdale that a preventive water-tap-water order remains in force.

While employees install a new pipe section about 30 feet underwater, residents will also experience temporary service interruptions.

The order in which residents are asked to boil water for more than one minute is in effect about two days after the pipe has been repaired.

Progress has been made in repairing cracked sewage in Fort Lauderdale

There is also precautionary advice for water-related recreational activities in effect for the Middle River. With a deteriorating sanitary waste water system, the waterways of Fort Lauderdale are polluted.

Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working on repairing the last water stop

Last week, sewer pipes in Harbor Beach and George English Lake tore. In January a pipe tore in Victoria Park. And in December, six main water interruptions spewed about 127 million liters of sewage.

The main water stop caused more floods in Fort Lauderdale

For more information on how to order boiling water and precautionary advice for water-related recreational activities in Fort Lauderdale areas, call the city’s 24-hour community center at 954-828-8000.

Cooking water precautions affect two neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale. (City of Fort Lauderdale)

The order of the cooking water affects residents in these areas:

– North fork of the New River

– Davie Boulevard

– Tarpon River to Southwest Seventh Street and the south fork of the New River

– Avenue Southwest 15

