With Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal is entering a new genre in which all his fans are excited to see him. The movie trailer already made goosebumps and the creators of the movie leave no stones unturned to scare him. . But with all the horror, now comes a romantic song Channa Ve with Bhumi Pednekar.

Contrary to the genre of the movie, Channa Ve is a moving song that shows what Bhumi and Vicky’s relationship was like. The song portrays the “happily married” phase of the beautiful couple before a great tragedy strikes them. Then Vicky is seen remembering the memories of his dead wife and son and is miserable. Interestingly, the song was released just one day before Valentine’s Day.

Channa Ve de Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: the love story of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar takes a “wrong turn”

Created by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral, the song will definitely become a favorite once you listen to it. Akhil also wrote the lyrics for this song and composed the music of Channa Ve. The track is a beautiful mix of guitars, beats, mandolin and strings. Not only the song, but its video is also something you won’t want to miss. Check it out here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdMDqrfJiss (/ embed)

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is part of a three movie franchise. Bhumi Pednekar will rehearse a cameo in the movie. The movie is said to be based on real events and will be released on February 21.

Bhoot: Part One: The enchanted ship is led by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who used to work as an assistant director with Shashank Khaitan for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!