Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Review: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) Aananda L. Rai starring Ayushmann Khurran and Bhumi Pednekara was a box office hit. R.S.Prasanna directed a light heart film on an erectile dysfunction that worked well with the audience.

Now Aanand and Ayushmann return with the sequel and this time they have a gay love story as the central plot. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan contains a digital star and a popular Jeetu Bhaiyya aka Jitendra Kumar versus Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar Love story breaks stereotypes but not quite

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer finally released today. As we all know, writing a homosexual story in India is still a big risk. In general, people still feel embarrassed when they see two people of the same romance on the big screen, even in mainstream movies. We have already seen the fate of Eco Lad Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which came out early last year.

The creators of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan therefore bear a special responsibility. They must keep things as light and relative as possible and must not handle them. The end product should also be fun. Although the name Ayushmann and Aanand are associated with a great deal of trust, it is only a trailer that creates a lasting impression and convinces a large part of the audience whether to watch the movie or not.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan trailer works because the creators seem to understand the pulse of the audience. Although it is not possible to shout aloud that they will have two boys loving and romancing in the story, it seems that much of the narration contains humor. This means that it will not be difficult for viewers to watch a movie that could otherwise cause discomfort. Humor is concise, relative and pleasant. Both actors Ayushmann and Jitendra promise this film a great deal and supporting star cast is a bonus. Actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi and others seem to have added great value to the overall story.

However, I did not like how the creators promoted stereotypes when I tried to beat them. Ayushmann as a homosexual has been shown to have a nose that is such a cliché. Production figures also look lower, but it could be a conscious and wise decision to reduce costs.

Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promises a progressive love story with a good amount of fun. However, the purpose of the film seems to have stood back because of stereotypes.

Rating: Three and a half stars

