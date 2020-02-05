‘The lost book of Adana Moreau’, by Michael Zapata: NPR

People could be other people, cities could be other cities and worlds could be other worlds.

Adana Moreau, a young orphan Dominican who emigrated to New Orleans in the 1910s, experiences this understanding at the beginning of Michael Zapata’s debut, Adana Moreau’s Lost Book. It is an epiphany that will resonate throughout the novel in multiple dimensions. Intelligent and moving, Lost Book is a story of displacement, erasure, identity, mythology and the ability of literature to simultaneously express and transcend our lives, not to mention reality.

Zapata addresses great feelings and ideas in Lost Book, but makes it seem effortless. On the surface, it is a direct literary mystery: in the early 2000s, Saul Drower is an Israeli-born Jew who works in a hotel in Chicago, and receives a package that his recently deceased grandfather had been trying to put into hands from a physicist in Chile called Maxwell Moreau. Saul opens the package to find an unpublished manuscript almost a hundred years earlier, an amazing science fiction novel entitled A Model Earth that could fit perfectly on the shelf between the works of H. P. Lovecraft and Italo Calvino. It was written by an author I had never heard of, called Adana Moreau, the mother of the now elderly Maxwell. Saul, an avid science fiction reader, and his old friend Javier embark on an investigation of the manuscript, and its connection to Lost City, Adana’s first novel, published by a small press in 1929, but ignored for decades despite Of being a literary sensation. when it first appeared.

Lost City and A Model Earth, however, are not the only books that Zapata invents. There is a whole library of imaginary books lurking inside Lost Book, a ghostly bibliography that would have made José Luis Borges proud. Saul’s grandfather wrote a peculiar biography called The Mathematician and the War on Archimedes; Javier’s Ecuadorian great-uncle wrote notebooks of horrible poetry that intended to drive the reader crazy; and Maxwell wrote The Hidden Multitude, a controversial book about multiple versions of the universe that has accumulated a cult similar to that of his mother’s Lost City. Many more follow. Zapata’s joy in devising this non-existent literary canon only corresponds to his love for working real-life literature in his history. Everything from the legendary pulp magazine Weird Tales to the amazing novels of Philip K. Dick becomes Lost Book, and Zapata masterfully creates an exciting and lyrical narrative full of mysterious parallels and deep connections.

‘Lost City’ is wonderfully intelligent and knowledgeable, but everything has a deeper purpose. The multi-layered concepts of Zapata … underline their most immediate family issues, the diaspora and the influence that employers have on our lives.

Lost City is wonderfully intelligent and knowledgeable, but everything has a deeper purpose. The multi-layered concepts of Zapata, especially the theory of multiple worlds exposed by Maxwell, underline his most immediate themes of the family, the diaspora and the influence that the bosses have on our lives. Adana and Saul are orphans of war; Zapata focuses on the realities of immigration and exile through the mythical elimination of speculative fiction, as well as the fantastic notions of quantum physics. The apocalyptic climax of Lost Book fits with the emergence of Hurricane Katrina, and although there is nothing new in that plot device, Zapata uses it in a unique way: “The city of New Orleans is a spaceship,” he writes, and his Adana’s adopted hometown portrait reflects both the wealth and the tragedy of the United States.

“Where does one universe end and another begins?” asks the protagonist of A Model Earth at the end of that book inside a book. The character is a brave Dominican who looks a lot like Adana, the author who dreamed her. But Zapata, through her, is asking for much more. Where does one nation end and another begins? Where does one generation end and another start? Where does one story end and another begins? Lost Book raises these heady questions, and by unpacking his answers, Zapata illuminates the inventive power of the reality of the story itself.

