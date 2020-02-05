The Los Angeles Empire Con 2020: Trevor Butterfield

The Los Angeles Empire Con is on its way to the LAX Marriott on December 11 – 13, 2020 and is participating in the show by a cast member of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

TREVOR BUTTERFIELD is coming to Empire Con.

Trevor was in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi before pursuing a career in visual effects. During his career as an effect engineer, he worked on a number of great projects such as Return to Oz, Labyrinth, Aliens, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, all Harry Potter films skip the first, Prometheus and Outlander.

In The Empire Strikes Back he was an imperial officer, and in Return of the Jedi he was a Stormtrooper and Endor Rebel, and he played the role of Bossk.

The event takes place at the Marriott LAX from December 11 to 13 and Trevor is there every 3 days.

Book your tickets here:

http://bit.ly/EmpireCon

Trevor participates in Pete Ross at the event.

Fantha Tracks will be on site during the show, so keep an eye on us for our reporting.