The Los Angeles Empire Con 2020: Steve Grad

The Los Angeles Empire Con is on its way to the LAX Marriott on December 11 – 13, 2020 and is participating in the show is a world-famous autograph authenticator.

STEVE GRAD will be at Empire Con as one of our great Collecting Track guests.

Steve Grad is the main signator at Beckett Authentication and has also been seen as the signature expert on the History Channel Show Pawn Stars for six years. Steve is also one of the most knowledgeable and respected Star Wars Autograph experts in the world. His unique signature collection has some of the rarest names in the Star Wars Galaxy. Steve has traveled all over the world in his hobby and has personally set up hundreds of personal signings with Star Wars actors and behind the scenes crew.

Beckett Authentication and Steve will be present at Empire Con during the 3 days participating in evaluations and Steve will also participate in Q & As and Steve will also show one or two of his esteemed possessions.

The event takes place at the Marriott LAX from December 11 to 13 and tickets for events are now available:

http://bit.ly/EmpireCon

Steve participates in Andy Luk, Alan Austen, John Mogridge, Trevor Butterfield and Pete Ross.

Fantha Tracks will be on site during the show, so keep an eye on us for our reporting.