The Los Angeles Empire Con 2020: Gus Lopez

The Los Angeles Empire Con is on its way to the LAX Marriott on December 11 – 13, 2020 and is participating in the show is a world famous Star Wars collector.

GUS LOPEZ will be at Empire Con as a guest of Collecting Track!

Gus Lopez is an old Star Wars collector whose primary areas of interest are cast and crew items from Star Wars, film props, non-produced toys, breakfast cereals and awards. Gus has written many articles over the years about collecting Star Wars for various publications, including Star Wars Insider, Lee’s Toy Review, Toy Shop, Star Wars Galaxy Collector, Freakie Magnet and the Star Wars Celebration convention programs. Gus regularly writes for the magazine Star Wars Insider. He has a column about international events and collecting related to Star Wars.

Gus created the Star Wars Collector’s Archive in 1994, the first Star Wars collection website on the internet. His site is a virtual museum of the rarest and most unusual Star Wars collectibles in the world with contributions from hundreds of private collections.

Gus has given presentations about collecting Star Wars at many toy, science fiction and Star Wars conferences in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Spain and Germany. He organized the Star Wars compilation programs for Star Wars Celebration, Celebration II, Celebration III, Celebration IV, Celebration V, Celebration Japan and Celebration Europe.

Gus is one of our Collecting Track guests this weekend, where he participates in Q & As and possibly exhibits one or two of his valuable possessions. He is considered to be one of the key figures in the Star Wars community.

Gus participates in Steve Grad, Andy Luk, Alan Austen, John Mogridge, Trevor Butterfield and Pete Ross.

