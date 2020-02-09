The Los Angeles Empire Con 2020: Andy Luk

The Los Angeles Empire Con is on its way to the LAX Marriott on December 11 – 13, 2020 and is participating in the show is a world-famous autograph collector.

ANDY LUK is our first Collecting Track guest at Empire Con.

The event takes place at the Marriott LAX from December 11-13.

Andy Luk is the founder of the Star Wars Autograph Universe, the largest Star Wars Autograph collection group in the world. Andy has managed to help fans get their collections signed by some of the big stars from the Star Wars trilogy such as Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver; along with ILM Legends including Lorne Petersen and Phil Tippett, Andy is considered to be one of the key players in Star Wars signature collection and recognized as an expert.

Andy will appear during the 3 days of the event and will participate in sign collection panels and he will show some of his prize collection from his personal collection.

Event tickets are now available:

http://bit.ly/EmpireCon

Andy participates in Alan Austen, John Mogridge, Trevor Butterfield and Pete Ross.

Fantha Tracks will be on site during the show, so keep an eye on us for our reporting.