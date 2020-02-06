The longest route ever

Credit: HumanDrive

A project that explores the latest autonomous vehicle technologies has successfully completed a 230-mile journey on British roads.

The Grand Drive was achieved as part of an investigation into how autonomous driving can emulate a natural, human-like driving style. The HumanDrive consortium project included experts from the University of Leeds and was led by Nissan engineers in the UK.

During its journey, the Nissan LEAF test vehicle experienced a number of driving scenarios, from country roads with or without minimal lane markings to intersections, roundabouts and highways. The autonomous technology that has been activated along the route to change lanes, merge and stop and start when necessary.

Research by the Institute for Transport Studies in Leeds has been critical to the development of natural and human-like control systems to provide the user with a comfortable and familiar experience during Grand Drive.

Professor Natasha Merat from the Institute for Transport Studies was the main researcher for project research in Leeds. Professor Richard Romano, also from the Institute for Transport Studies, oversaw the use of the university’s driving simulator, which is part of Leeds’ new Virtuocity Center.

Using the simulator, the Leeds team collected driver behavior data – what speed they preferred, how they steer, and where they position the vehicle on the road. The evaluation of this data was fed back to the developers for integration into the autonomous driving system.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJxdNLEYCYQ (/ embed)

Credit: University of Leeds

The autonomous driving system was then tested by drivers in the simulator, who gave real-time feedback on whether they were enjoying their trip and additional information on how safe or comfortable they felt.

Researchers also used eye trackers and heart rate monitors to understand driver comfort during their automated journey.

This information was then used to optimize the driving style of the autonomous vehicle and to imitate a more human and realistic driving style that can be used for tests on the test track and in practice.

Professor Merat, Chair of Human Factors of Transport Systems in Leeds, said: “The main goal of the project is for the HumanDrive car to drive in a way that is comfortable, natural and ultimately trustworthy for the user.”

“While there are many vehicles around the world that have self-driving functions such as self-parking or cruise control, the integration of human-like controls in automated vehicles will offer drivers a smoother and more comfortable driving experience.

“Our algorithm development team is trying to achieve this, along with an understanding of what people expect from an automated driving experience.

University of Leeds driving simulator. Credit: University of Leeds

“With our state-of-the-art driving simulator, we have developed new control models for automated vehicles over the past 30 months, which are based on data from a number of participants, which are then evaluated by the drivers and compared with their own recordings.

HumanDrive is financed jointly by the British government through the Center for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and Innovate UK and nine other consortium partners. The joint financing package for the project totaled £ 13.5m.

Economics Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Safely completing the longest autonomous drive in the UK is an incredible achievement for Nissan and the HumanDrive consortium, and a big step towards introducing driverless cars onto British roads.

“This project is an excellent example of how the automotive industry, in collaboration with the government, can drive technologies that benefit people’s mobility while helping to reduce CO2 emissions.”

The future of Transport Secretary George Freeman said: “Britain is rapidly becoming a leader in intelligent and automated vehicle and traffic management technologies, a huge global sector that will create thousands of jobs.

“Our future of mobility: Urban Strategy supports transport innovations for cleaner, greener and smarter transport. Nissan’s successful HumanDrive project is an exciting example of what the next phase of the UK transport revolution could look like.”

Professor Romano, Chair of Driving Simulation in Leeds, said: “The basis for the automation of the HumanDrive vehicle is the analysis of the studies that our team of drivers performed on the road and in our simulation.

“These identify characteristics of natural driving and risk factors that influence driver behavior and were used to develop a control model that can mimic how a human driver reacts to risks in real time.

“The studies conducted at the University of Leeds Driving Simulator help us understand to what extent drivers prefer an autonomous driving style that is human, and whether they prefer a style that mimics their own. This informs about how human and how personal an autonomous Vehicle should behave. “

“This project underscores the capabilities of the new Virtuocity Center in Leeds and its ability to integrate externally developed automated vehicle control software into the simulation environment, quickly generate geospecific databases, and perform simulation-based tests on driverless vehicles.”

The driving simulator is just one of the simulators in Virtuocity that uses immersive virtual reality to conduct research that can improve the design of urban traffic and city systems.

The HIKER laboratory, the largest cave-based pedestrian simulator in the world, was recently introduced as part of Virtuocity and connects the truck and truck simulators.

Virtuocity’s driver and pedestrian simulation labs are connected to create a “multiplayer” environment in which researchers can answer complex questions, including how driverless vehicles interact with their passengers and pedestrians.

Mimicking human driving in autonomous vehicles

Provided by

University of Leeds

Quote:

Independent driving of the longest route so far (2020, February 6)

accessed on February 6, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-self-driving-longest-route.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.