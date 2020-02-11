The London police use face-scan technology, thereby increasing privacy

Human rights activist Silkie Carlo demonstrates in front of a police mobile facial recognition system outside a shopping mall in London. Tuesday February 11, 2020, “We don’t accept that. This is not what you do in a democracy,” said Carlo. Director of the Big Brother Watch privacy campaign group. The London police started using face-monitoring cameras on a blue police car to search for people automatically, as the authorities introduced the controversial technology that raised concerns about increased surveillance and privacy erosion. (AP Photo / Kelvin Chan)

The London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically search for people as the authorities adopt technology that raises concerns about increased surveillance and privacy erosion.

Security cameras on a blue police car monitored people who came out of a shopping center in Stratford in east London. Signs warned that the police were using the technology to find people “who were wanted for serious crimes”. Officials stood nearby and explained to passers-by how the system worked.

It is the first time that the London Metropolitan Police Service has deployed facial recognition cameras in an operational setting since a series of trials that were completed last year.

The London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, legislators and independent experts about lack of accuracy and bias in the system and erosion of privacy. Activists fear that this is just the beginning of extended surveillance.

“We don’t accept that. It’s not what you do in a democracy. You don’t scan people’s faces with cameras. You do it in China, not the UK,” said Silkie Carlo, director of privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch ,

Britain has a strong tradition of protecting civil liberties and not allowing the police to stop at random and identify people, she said. “This technology simply clears everything away.”

Police commander Mark McEwan downplayed concerns about the non-accountable machines. Even if the computer gets someone out of the crowd, the final decision on whether to investigate further is made by a local official, he said.

“This is an invitation to them to deal with someone and identify them,” he said.

The London system uses the technology of Japan’s NEC to scan faces in the crowd to determine if they match an “observation list” of 5,000 faces created specifically for Tuesday’s operations.

The images on the watch list mainly show people who are wanted by the police or the courts for serious crimes such as attempted murder, McEwan said.

According to the London police, the technology identified 7 out of 10 people who passed the camera in court proceedings, while the error rate was 1 in 1,000 people. However, an independent review showed that only eight out of 42 matches were classified as correct.

The police “use the most current algorithm we can get,” said McEwan. “We are satisfied that it has been independently tested for accuracy. It is the most accurate technology available to us.”

The opinion was divided between people who passed the cameras.

“I am not very worried because I have not committed a crime or because I am not someone to be searched for. I am fine. Security is paramount,” said Charles Enyorsi, who works for a real estate management company.

Silvan Bennett-Schaar, a law student from Germany, said he was against it, also because of his country’s experience of mass surveillance in the communist era. He also found that police efforts to be transparent about the use of technology were counterproductive.

“No criminal would go through here if it said so,” he said, referring to the striking warning signs that were placed around the van. “And then it’s just a totally ineffective measure, and a completely ineffective measure can never justify an interference with the right to privacy.”

