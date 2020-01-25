The Lombardi Trophy arrives in South Florida before the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – The most coveted prize in professional football has arrived for the Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

The legendary Lombardi Trophy, named after legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, is made of sterling silver and is endowed with around $ 50,000.

It has a new owner in just over a week when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet for a big game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Football fans in Miami gathered for the big game when the trophy was lifted out of its protective cover by a familiar NFL face with flawless white gloves.

“I think every child growing up in football dreams that one day they will be able to win the trophy,” said Super Bowl XLVII champion Anquan Boldin.

Born in South Florida, Bolden was part of the Baltimore Ravens championship team in 2013.

He had the honor to sign the FedEx for the delivery of the cup on Saturday at the Super Bowl Experience, a six-day event where fans can meet players and get autographs, take part in interactive games, and buy football and memorabilia.

“It feels good and brings back a lot of memories,” said Bolden. “Hopefully it’s a great game. For me, who have been playing for the 49ers for three years, I hope they get the sixth trophy home.”

After the Lombadri Trophy has been presented to the Super Bowl winner, it will be returned to its manufacturer Tiffany & Co. in Rhode Island.

It will be cleaned and tagged with the name, date and final status of the game before it is sent back to the winning team so that it can be viewed and edited as they wish.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.