MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The most coveted prize in professional football has arrived for the Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

The legendary Lombardi Trophy, named after Green Bay Packers’ legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, is made of sterling silver and is valued at around $ 50,000.

It has a new owner in just over a week when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet for a big game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Football fans gathered for the Super Bowl in Miami when a familiar NFL face with flawless white gloves lifted the trophy from its safety box.

“I think every child growing up in football dreams that one day they will be able to win the trophy,” said Super Bowl XLVII champion Anquan Boldin.

Bolden, a South Florida native who played football in the state of Florida, was a member of the Baltimore Ravens championship team in 2013.

He was honored to sign at the Super Bowl Experience, a six-day event where fans can meet players and get autographs, participate in interactive games, and buy football goods and memorabilia that FedEx shipped for the Trophy Saturday.

“It feels good and brings back a lot of memories,” said Bolden. “Hopefully it’s a great game. For me, who have been playing for the 49ers for three years, I hope they get the sixth trophy home.”

After the Lombadri Trophy has been presented to the Super Bowl winner, it will be returned to its manufacturer Tiffany & Co. in Rhode Island.

It will be cleaned and tagged with the name, date and final status of the game before it is sent back to the winning team so that it can be viewed and edited as they wish.

