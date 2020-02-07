The Lodge Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala Interview

Image: Neon

“Knowing nothing would be best,” is the message from Austrian director Veronika Franz to future viewers of The Lodge, the new film she directed with her trusted co-worker and cousin Severin Fiala. I went cold in the movie, and I agree: the less you know about this domestic horror movie, the better. Stop reading and start viewing.

Well, if you need to know something (and after watching I wanted to know a lot, that’s why I interviewed Franz and Fiala in New York this week), then know that the film is about cult survivor Grace (Riley Keough), who offers care for the children of her new boyfriend in his country house in the days before Christmas while he works at home. Grace and the children, Mia (Lia McHugh) and Aiden (Jaeden Lieberher), all have a history of trauma – shadow experiences, if you want – but they don’t seem to recognize their commonality. Tension arises and increases, the events become increasingly bizarre and in the end it seems as if they are stuck in the cabin forever.

Just like Franz and Fiala’s previous film, the Goodnight Mommy 2014, The Lodge excels in dark places, suggesting that children are capable of doing very bad things. It is perhaps the most gloomy Christmas film of all time: slow burning but freezing. Franz owes the considerable (and moist) atmosphere of the film to his cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis (perhaps best known for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer). Rebecca, Bunny Lake is missing, and the innocent were under the influence of the directors. Not on the list was hereditary, despite some similarities that The Lodge shares with it (the most obvious is a doll motif that mimics what happens to the characters, but there is also a similar domestic desolation nearby). We have talked about this and much more during our conversation, which is transcribed, edited and condensed below.

(There are not really open spoilers, but themes have been discussed that can reduce viewing surprises. You have been warned.)

JEZEBEL: As a filmmaker, it seems that you have to investigate the potential of children.

SEVERIN FIALA: I think it’s about the potential evil in all of us in a way.

VERONIKA FRANZ: We think it is (over) goodness. Both sides of one coin. We always think of The Lodge (as) a movie without a monster. There are monsters, but …

FIALA: They are in all of us.

FRANZ: They appear depending on the situation.

FIALA: I think (The Lodge) is about trauma, dealing with the past. I think we feel that each of those characters has many things to do that they might not have conquered, but they want it to look like they’ve conquered.

We always consider The Lodge as a movie without a monster.

I think it’s interesting that Grace and the kids have shadow experiences. So much commonality, and yet they clash because they have no empathy for each other. I think that is at the basis of much human conflict.

FIALA: That is exactly how we felt.

FRANZ: That was the reason for the film. That was what we wanted to say.

FIALA: They are similar stories, but they cannot connect about those stories, and that is what makes it sad.

FRANZ: There is a monster between them, which is the mother’s death, but they cannot communicate. They can’t come together. This is tragic. For us it is more a tragic story than a bad story.

FIALA: All our films can also be considered as family tragedies, not just horror films.

It seems that you say that more than your work is about the potential malignancy in children in such a targeted way, it is that you are not afraid to investigate or suggest that this might be in play.

FRANZ: I think it’s also about the innocence of children. They can do bad things because they are innocent. This makes it interesting and in a way, Grace might be an adult child. She has an innocence for her.

FIALA: We as filmmakers are not afraid of going to those dark places. Children and adults and everyone can commit things that are really terrible. We are not afraid of that. It is not so much that we want to show the evil in people, but we are not afraid to look there.

Children and adults and everyone can commit things that are really terrible. We are not afraid of that.

You said your movies, including these, aren’t just horror. That means that you consider this part of the horror genre?

FIALA: We love horror movies. We are always proud when someone says, “This is a horror movie.” We think that horror is one of the most powerful ways to talk about all those dark sides in society. People still go there, they still look at it. That’s why we love horror. To be honest, I think it’s hard to put the film in a box or put a label on it, and even harder for us because we are very close to it.

FRANZ: Psycho thriller …

FIALA: Family tragedy. There are many layers in it, but if someone calls it a horror movie, we proudly say, “Yes.”

Regarding genre practice, I appreciated the most that you didn’t use jump scares. That seems intentional.

FRANZ: Yes, we are not that interested in jump scares or these kind of formulas. We like to play with expectations, but we like silence. We like a slow pace.

FIALA: Jump scares are a relief in a way. They relieve the tension. After that it is easier to look.

FRANZ: We like to hold the tension.

FIALA: We don’t want to give the public that relief.

FRANZ: We also don’t like it when the music tells you when to be scared. You should just feel it. You should feel uncomfortable. You must not know where it is going or how you should feel. You may then enter your own thoughts and feelings.

Jump scares are a relief in a way. They relieve the tension. After that it is easier to look.

FIALA: That is perhaps why not so many people know to view it. I think it’s true: we want to make the audience uncomfortable. And I think that is something that not many people like, but we do. When we go to a movie at the cinema and feel uncomfortable, we love it. It is not for everyone. Some people want to be entertained or take a free ride. That’s fine for us, but ours is … a more dangerous free ride.

You respect the intelligence of your viewers.

FRANZ: Yes, we trust the public.

FIALA: I think you should be a director. Otherwise you lose confidence.

FRANZ: We also don’t want to explain everything, because we like to talk about the questions or thoughts you have after the film. If you are honest, everyone will see a different film. The more formal it is, the less it is. It’s like a hamburger always tastes like hamburger at McDonalds. If you follow that recipe, it’s always the same. But if you try to do something different, everyone will see differently and that makes it interesting. You are an individual and you see it individually and you can talk about it with other people, about your own fears, about their fears, and this is what interests us: that people talk afterwards or they think.

FIALA: In Hollywood they are afraid of questions. When the film is finished and people leave with questions, they think it’s a bad thing. We think it’s okay.

I find it refreshing. I saw trailers for this in the middle of last year. Was it a rocky way to get it into theaters? Has the release date been reduced?

FIALA: Yes, but only because the schedule was so full. There are those big studio horror movies and they decide late when they come in and it was on a date that we had chosen.

FRANZ: The release of the film was never up for discussion.

FIALA: It was only a matter of the date and the problem was that the trailer had already been released and then they pushed it back, which always looks strange.

This premiered at Sundance in 2019. You had clearly written and worked on it before Hereditary came out. Hereditary comes out and it has a whole pop component to it …

FRANZ: Thank you for thinking. Sometimes people ask us: “Has heredity inspired you,” and we say, “No, we had never actually seen it.” There are casual parallels.

FIALA: We got to know Ari Aster (hereditary director) and he loves film history, knows a lot and he likes the same things that we like. We seem from a similar …

FRANZ: … Cinephile background.

FIALA: It’s weird that in the end we made something that has so many obvious connections without ever discussing it or even knowing it.

FRANZ: I only viewed it two weeks ago. When I read the summary, I thought, “Oh my God.” But now that I’ve seen it, I think it’s very different. There are dollhouses in both films, but they play completely different parts …

FIALA: It is a similar problem as the hamburgers or the boxes with labels. In journalism there is a time problem, and sometimes it’s just about finding something that is very superficial and then everyone seems to be clinging to those things. Then it is there and the proof for everyone, which is rather sad.

The Lodge now plays in theaters.

