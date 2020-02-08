The local museum opens a special exhibition of Black History Month for the Green Book

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – The Lynchburg Museum System has a temporary exhibition in honor of Black History Month. Curator Emily Kubota reports that her main focus is on an instrument that is mainly used by African-Americans when they are traveling through a period of separation, the Green Paper.

“They provided lists of companies that would accept African Americans,” said Kubota. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s restaurants, accommodation, pharmacies or other services, so that African Americans are offered safe havens on their journey.”

The exhibition provides an insight into Lynchburg’s role in the history of the Green Paper, which local NAACP President Carl Hutcherson remembers firsthand.

“There were times of segregation when people came here, animators. A lot of entertainers would come to Lynchburg, African American entertainers, ”said Hutcherson. “You couldn’t have stayed anywhere else than in tourist houses or in town houses, because that’s how it was.”

“I think it is a matter of course for many people these days to travel, not only for African Americans, but also for women and other marginalized groups,” added Kubota. “And so it is important to remember that it was not always so. Traveling was problematic and sometimes dangerous.”

Kubota and Hutcherson agree that it’s not the most beautiful part of American history. However, the Green Paper is meant to remind how far our country has come.

“We’re trying to do more to expose the side of the marginalized that we’re not really talking about,” said Kubota.

“It is extremely important to know your story, as you often do not want to repeat the story that is not good,” said Hutcherson. “We often repeat history that is good.”

The exhibition remains open until March 1st. The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All exhibits are freely accessible.

