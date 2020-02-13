The local doctor rushed to the intensive care unit after a nurse broke her heart

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away and, as expected, many lovers look forward to spending it together in joy, but unfortunately it ends in tears for some before the day.

A local doctor based in Sekondi was brought to Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital on Wednesday morning because neighbors suspected he had a broken heart.

A report from newsbulleting.com, Paa Dogo, a popular local doctor in Sekondi, fell deeply in love with a beautiful nurse who was recently sent to town.

How they first got in touch to start dating remains a mystery, but according to one resident, Maame Pokua, the nurse, and the local doctor were one of the most admired couples in town until this fateful day.

Maame Pokua told how Paa Dogo got a broken heart and continued: “He went to the nurse to give her flowers before Valentine’s Day just to find her in bed with another man. Paa Dogo dropped the flowers and called immediately “Oh Jesus, I’m dead.”

Mr. Paa immediately collapsed and rushed to Effia Nkanta Hospital for medical treatment.

At the time of submission of this report, he was in a coma and was receiving medical care in the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital intensive care unit.

Source: GhGossip.com