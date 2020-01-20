The Live-Action 'Mulan' remake of Disney is not updated Mushu

Mulan director Niki Caro has refuted the rumors that the upcoming live action Disney remake will contain an updated Mushu.

Mulan seems to be moving in a different direction compared to the other recently released Disney live-action remakes. The most important change is that the Mulan remake will not be a musical like the animation film from 1998. Another notable change is that the live action Mulan remake will not contain the dragon Mushu, voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original animation film.

Although Disney has not been afraid to bring back voice actors for live remakes, Eddie Murphy will not be able to speak to Mushu again because of his exclusion from the live Mulan action. There have been rumors that Disney’s Mulan remake would contain an updated Mushu in the form of a phoenix to make Chinese culture more respectful. Director Niki Caro, however, spoke with Digital Spy and shot those rumors and explained why they decided to let Mushu out of Disney’s Mulan remake.

“I think we can all appreciate that Mushu is irreplaceable. You know, the animated classic stands on its own in that regard. In this film there is a representative of the being – a spiritual representation of the ancestors, and in particular the relationship of Mulan with her father. But an update from Mushu? No.”

Although there is a dragon and a phoenix in the Mulan trailer, Niki Caro further explained the real meaning of the visual in the film:

“So there is a dragon on the left and right of the emperor. The dragon is representative of the masculine, and the phoenix is ​​representative of the feminine. In a movie, in a story that pays so much attention to gender fluidity, I thought that was a really fun and appropriate way to go. “

Here is the official summary for Disney’s Mulan:

When the emperor of China issues a decree requiring one man per family to serve in the imperial army to defend the country against northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the oldest daughter of an honored warrior, replaces her ailing father. Disguised as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested at every step and must use her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek, Disney’s Mulan Yifei Liu plays as Mulan; Donnie Yen as commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor.

Disney’s Mulan will be released in the cinema on March 27, 2020.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.