This is one of the funniest things we haven’t seen.

One of the lions was reported dead on Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan on Monday. While this is going to be a sad event for whatever reason, the idea that it’s easy to avoid is truly sad.

According to reports, lions in this zoo were kept in small enclosures and did not receive proper food or medicine for several weeks. As a result poor cats will starve to death.

Related: Someone Killed A Bunch Of Seagulls

Most aware of the sadness of lions is thanks to one named Osman Salih |. The local Sudan was walking through the park when he saw the condition of the lions; he wrote in a Facebook post this weekend:

“I was shaken when I saw these lions in the park … Their bones protruded from the skin.”

He posted pictures of what he saw, and they were just heartbreaking.

(WARNING: These pictures of malnourished animals are very annoying!)

مشيت بالصدفة لحديقة القرشي في خرطوم 3 وانصدمت بوجود خمسة اسود منتهين عبارة عن جلد على عظم وفي واحد اتوفى قريب بسبب الجوع والإهمال 😟 الأسود دي محتاجه جهه تهتم بيها وتوفر ليهم الأكل الكافي وتعالجهم وإلا للاسف برضو حيموتو لم_تسقط_بعد # # @ حنبنيهو SudanPMHamdok pic.twitter. com / SSJ26Lscud

– Osman Salih (@ 0smanSalih) January 18, 2020

Salih was not only angry and moved on in his day; he started an online campaign called #SudanAnimalRescue in an effort to save the poor animals.

In a followup post, he called on animal lovers around the world to take action, writing:

“We consult with a number of veterinarians and wildlife specialists on the topic of treatment, which requires effort and follow-up on the health conditions of the lions, and there is a team of young people inside and out of the country with a desire to provide assistance. The invitation is open to all who are interested in wildlife and all those who believe in animal rights. They can give us the necessary help. “

On Sunday, volunteers and journalists visited the park to see for themselves.

There the park workers announced that the lions had been breeding for several weeks; some have lost more than two thirds of their body weight! Sudan is in an economic crisis where food prices skyrocketed. Park manager Essamelddine Hajjar The Guardian said:

“Food is not always available so we often buy it from our own money to feed them.”

But Salih explained that it’s not just about hunger:

“The issue is not just food but most importantly animals need detailed and special treatment to get rid of them of infections and issues that may have been brought on from the meat and poor diet.”

Sadly it was too late for one of the female lions. On Monday morning, Salih shared the news he had passed:

للأسف الشديد اللبوة ماتت. اللبوه التانية مستجيبة للأدوية. والأسد كويس.

I am sorry to inform you that the sick lioness died. The other women were healed and the man was OK. # اسود_حديقة_القرشي pic.twitter.com/733pIKW66t

– Osman Salih (@ 0smanSalih) January 20, 2020

There is no way to donate yet, but it will come. Salih wrote in the transmitted photos:

“Any procedure or service that we cannot provide on our own without consulting the wildlife police, we ask everyone who wants to help wait until we consent and obtain permission to provide medical treatment and food. we are in a position to present the action plan and develop a rough plan for donations and support. “

Salih submitted the paperwork to begin working with FOUR PAWS International, which he said would send “an emergency rescue to rehab animals not only at the Qurashi zoo but other parks in Sudan as well as train staff at the wildlife authority.”

He also left us with an impactful statement that we did not consider:

“It’s important to note that after this post we noticed that many other parks are in the same poor state. So we hope this initiative can reach all the wildlife parks and sanctuaries.”

Of course. All the wildlife parks in Sudan must go through the same difficulties. And they are not the only country in crisis … Sad.

(Photo via Osman Salih / Twitter.)