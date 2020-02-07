The life of a stylist during the award season

HOLLYWOOD, California. – Glitz and glamor go from head to toe and Amiraa Vee is the spirit behind the championship. She chooses every part of a complete look for her different customers.

But it is not easy. Being a stylist is hard work. Many things remain invisible. Vee started her business two years ago after working on the Cardi B styling team. She went to fashion school, interned, assisted, and even styled her friends to get her foot in the door.

CONNECTION l The actor focuses on the journey, not the destination or the Oscar

“It just cost a lot of crowds. People always asked me to style them. I was always in fashion. But I never saw myself as a stylist, and when I started I felt so fulfilled, ”said Vee.

She says she learns every day and wants to keep growing and getting better.

“I don’t think I’ve reached my highest potential on this career path, so I’ll keep going until I get where I want to go,” said Vee.

Vee has designed looks for magazines, grammys and charities. To do this, she needs relationships with showrooms and designers to find the perfect look.

New page Pullquest helps her with that. It allows someone who grows to have access to more designers and clothing than ever before. Vee can find looks that others may not have, making her customers stand out.

“When we come from the same showrooms as other stylists, we see the same things with different people all the time, so if you discover new brands that you like,” I have one for you, “said Vee.

Most importantly, it’s convenient. She can request items of clothing at any time of the day, and once accepted, she will receive them to show her customers. Vee’s goal is to make this hard work pay off and become a personal stylist for certain customers.

“Every stylist hopes for a muse. Someone that I can consistently put on, expand my wardrobe and grow with. It will be people who are already growing and are not the frontrunners in their game, ”said Vee.

Vee is currently working on staging the next event for her customers as best as possible. She hopes to dress for the coveted Oscars red carpet.

Pullquest connects designers and stylists in a digital showroom and you can register here.