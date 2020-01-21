Photo: EuroLeague basketball

Ettore Messina from Armani Milano, one of the greatest coaches in European basketball history, is the newest guest at The Crossover with Joe Arlauckas.

Messina is one of only five coaches to have won four continental championships, one of three in the Final Four era, and has the honor of ever winning the title in the only five-game final series at the beginning of the century ,

His roots are in Venice, Italy, where the well-known pro coach Tonino Zorzi introduced him to the profession at the age of 17, after missing free throws in a regional final for his junior team at Reyer, after Messina observed how he was doing another Trainer helped the youth teams in his spare time.

“He said to me:” You will not be a player, you are not good enough. But I saw you in the gym with the little kids and I think you can become a good trainer, ”recalls Messina.

“I thought about those two days and said,” You know what, let’s go. Let’s do that. And that’s how I started. “To date – and it may sound silly because I was lucky enough to have a good career – but I still miss playing to this day. Even now, before every training session, I shoot while my players are stretching. I can’t stop doing that. I miss the experience of being a player. “

Messina soon became one of the youngest pro coaches in Italy, headed the country’s national team, and returned to club basketball in 1998 to claim his first EuroLeague title with Virtus Bologna.

Three years later, when Euroleague Basketball started organizing the competition, he and Virtus won the title again in a five-game final series against Tau Ceramica, which is still unique in the history of European club competitions.

“Euroleague basketball has done a lot of important things for coaches and players, like celebrating the 50th anniversary of the competition in 2008, for example, big, small things.”

At the end of your career, come back and say, “Hey, I was there.” And the same goes for the 2001 profit, “says Messina.

His next two titles came with CSKA Moscow in 2006 and 2008, the first being accompanied by a great personal drama when Messina’s young son was hospitalized for more than a week with a viral infection shortly after the team entered the final Four had landed in Prague.

“I was in a bubble. I didn’t think anything. My wife was great and my assistants and players… I was just training the games, ”recalls Messina. “Many people deserve a lot of credit, more than I do.”

After working in the NBA for the past few years, Messina has returned to Italy this season to help one of the country’s historic teams, Milan, return to the EuroLeague elite. He has no doubt how challenging a task he has undertaken is.

“The EuroLeague is the toughest competition in the world,” he says, “because you go from the regular season to the playoffs to reach the final four – and then it’s about dying.”