Iconic Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman turned 82 on Monday, and fans and colleagues in the industry wanted him on social media all day.

Veteran singer Anup Jalota greeted the legendary actress on her birthday and wrote: “Congratulations of the day to the most elegant and elegant of the entire Hindu film industry #WaheedaRehman. May God keep your beautiful smile and bless you with great health. “

The legendary actress Waheeda Rehman turns 82, celebrities bathe her with love and desires

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: “An exciting birthday for #WaheedaRehman hee … by far, my favorite met his love of nature … here he is looking forward to a wildlife photography safari with someone listening.”

A fan published: “#WaheedaRehman My favorite actress, Waheeda ji is God’s grace for Film World. He worked for Indian culture and customs. Guide is my favorite movie. His dance in “Mose Chal kiye jaye Sanya Beiman” was amazing. HAPPY Birthday dear Waheeda ji. Long live a healthy life. “

Another fan wrote: “Happy birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji wishing you good long life health, #randeephuda sir, your offer for the wildlife photography safari is welcome, she will definitely enjoy it.”

“Happy birthday Waheeda hee! Many happier returns of the day! You are my mother’s most favorite actress! “Said one user.

Born on February 3, 1938, in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, Rehman began her career with the 1955 Telugu movie, “Rojulu Marayi.” His debut as a Bollywood heroine occurred a year later on “CID,” starring Dev Anand. The film was produced by Guru Dutt and directed by Raj Khosla. The music of the film, composed by OP Nayyar, is still popular to date.

Rehman’s notable performances in Bollywood include “Pyaasa” (1957), “Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Kala Bazar (1960), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960),” Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam (1962), Bees Saal Baad (1962) ), “Guide” (1965), “Teesri Kasam” (1966), “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967), “Neel Kamal” (1968), “Baazi” (1968), “Khamoshi” (1969), “Prem Pujari “(1970),” Reshma Aur Shera “(1971),” Adalat “(1976),” Kabhi Kabhie “(1976) and” Trishul “(1978).

The versatile actress also worked on several critically acclaimed Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil films. In particular, she was the protagonist of Satyajit Ray in her 1962 Bengali film, “Abhijan.”

In 2011, Rehman became the author of Padma Bhushan. She won a National Award for her role in “Reshma Aur Shera”, in addition to numerous popular awards.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!