The legend of actor Kirk Douglas is 103 years old

CNN news

(CNN Español) – More than a legend Actor Kirk Douglas is 103 years old, confirmed by Michael Douglas, También Actor.

Douglas has three premieres in the Primetime Emmy and an inaugural Oscar. Honorary discount for the academic period.

Nació and Nueva York in 1916.

Es recordado por películas como Spatracus, shootout in the O.K. Corral, lust for life y 20,000 miles under the sea.

“Con gran tristeza, mis hermanos y yo anunciamos que Kirk Douglas”, dijo Michael Douglas en comunicado.

“Para el mundo era una leyenda, an actor de la época dorada del cine que vivió bien en sus años dorados, un humanitario cuyo compromiso con la justicia y las causas en la creía establecieron un estándar al que todos aspiramos. Pero para mí y mis hermanos Joel and Peter, él era simplemente papá, para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro, para sus nietos y bisnieto, su amoroso abuelo, y para esposa Anne, un esposo maravilloso. The Kirk file is a living file that you have seen in the past in the past in the past in the past in the past in the past in the past in the past in the past. Permitanme terminar con las palabras You will be able to confirm your order. Papá, te quiero mucho y estoy muy orgulloso de ser tu hijo ”.