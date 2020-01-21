Each year renews the age-old debate on whether the Georges Vezina Trophy and other major NHL awards should be renamed. The argument generally goes that the names of bygone hockey legends (often men like Frank Calder and Conn Smythe who laid the groundwork for hockey to become a major sport in North America) have disappeared from the minds of players and fans today. We should, the argument concludes, rename the annual NHL honors after more recent stars such as Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky.

I don’t believe in tradition for tradition, so I’m not strongly opposed to renaming certain awards. I am however against changing the name or withdrawing the Vezina trophy because its namesake, Georges Vezina (1887-1926), is simply too big to give up. If the memory of this legendary goalie has moved away from the collective psyche of hockey fans, then it is our fault for not appreciating his undeniable greatness.

Here is a brief list of the reasons why Vezina is worth remembering.

1. Georges Vezina started this whole “Montreal Canadiens thing” (and perhaps inspired the film Citizen Kane)

Georges Vezina.

Georges Vezina did not find the Montreal Canadiens, but he established his reputation as the most winning team in the history of the Stanley Cup by helping the Canadians (who were then part of the National Hockey Association) to take their first place in the Stanley Cup final in 1916. Vezina and the Habs won the Cup that year and won the first major distinction for an organization that would become the most decorated franchise in the history of the NHL. By the way, Vezina also won the Cup in 1924 when the Habs was in the NHL, so it was an integral part of the first Montreal championships in their NHL and NHL history.

To win their first Stanley Cup, the Canadians had to defeat the Portland Rosebuds. Some film critics claim that Herman Mankiewicz relied on the loss of his own beloved bike as the basis of Charles Foster Kane’s concern with the childhood sleigh called “rosebud”. However, I have long believed that Vezina’s defeat of the Portland Rosebuds provided the true basis for the feeling of irremediable loss of Mankiewicz who haunted his own life and that of the fictional Kane. The memory of the Habs 2-1 ahead of the Rosebuds 2-1 in the fifth game of the best of the Stanley Cup finals in 1916 would be enough to drive any fan of the Portland team, who barely fell two years later the Canadians cruelly ripped the cup from their litter.

For a modern example of how a playoff collapse can become a life-threatening affair, consider Joffrey Lupul who, in connection with the Toronto Maple Leafs overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in the playoffs, NHL 2013, tweeted, “This hockey game will haunt me until the day I die. “

2. The silence of Georges Vezina was legendary

Vezina’s fame was based on her ability to stop pucks as well as her aversion to speaking with journalists during her professional career. To avoid contact with the media, he authorized the management of the team to speak for him. Leo Dandurand, American owner and trainer of the Habs during Vezina’s career, said that Vezina’s silence came from the language barrier between him and English-speaking journalists. In reality, Vezina could speak broken English as well as many players today.

Georges Vezina.

Dandarund not only rationalized Vezina’s actions, but used his position as a spokesperson to mythologize his mysterious goalkeeper. He told reporters that Vezina was “a true French Canadian,” which means that he did not speak English and had fathered 22 children (including three sets of triplets) in nine years. Apparently, at that time, English Canadians believed that Quebec denied its residents the fundamental rights of Canadian citizenship until they had fathered a sufficient number of children (including at least two cases of multiple births) in a number of years.

Vezina’s example provides a model for other shy NHL players. Think about how Phil Kessel could have taken advantage of the dazzling light of the Toronto media by simply asking Dave Nonis to explain to reporters (such as those annoyed when the Leafs sniper snubbed reporters before the NHL playoffs) 2013) that Kessel’s Wisconsin dialect made him unable to answer questions, and that Kessel, as a “true Madisonian,” spent his rest hours making clocks from cheddar. There is a public relations problem solved and a new hockey legend is born!

3. Georges Vezina invented the Shutout

The Vezina Trophy (Wikipedia)

Vezina may have been quiet in the locker room, but has made his presence known on the scoresheet. He had both the first assist by a goaltender and the first shutout in NHL history. Keep in mind that high score matches have been the norm during his career. This era set records for the most goals scored by a team against an opponent in one game (Montreal massacred Quebec with a 16-3 victory in 1920), and the greatest number of goals scored (by the two teams combined) in a single match (the 14th from Montreal – 7 victory over Toronto in 1920 – the year of the best scores!). In the game against Toronto, Montreal forward “Newsy” Lalonde also set an NHL record by scoring six goals.

When Vezina recorded the first NHL shutout, he did so in a 9-0 victory for Montreal against the Toronto Blueshirts on February 18, 1918. It’s true: Canadians supported by Vezina humiliated Toronto that night by refusing to give up a goal in order to offer the badly beaten Blueshirts a minimum of respect.

By recording the first shutout of the NHL, Vezina started the shutout trend among goaltenders that would make goalies the most hated figures in hockey, according to fans, journalists and league leaders who believe the The entertainment value of sport stems only from the amount of goals scored rather than the quality of the saves made.

4. Unique (albeit somewhat inappropriate) epithet by Georges Vezina

Georges Vezina playing with Chicoutimi.

Vezina’s imperturbable composure earned her the epithet “Le cucumber de Chicoutimi”. I use “epithet” instead of “nickname” because a nickname is generally something used in place of a person’s first name (for example, referring to Vézina’s contemporary Edouard Lalonde as “Newsy” “). Vezina’s honorary name is more akin to phrases associated with great figures in history (for example, referring to Elizabeth I as “The Virgin Queen”). It is safe to say that few people in the locker room of the Canadians around 1920 would say: “How are you today, Chicoutimi cucumber?”

Although this nickname is certainly unique, it is not particularly appropriate since Vezina was 5-foor-6. I guess the goalkeeper would have objected to an appropriate but also insulting nickname, such as Georges “Gherkin” Vezina. This alias has the advantage of also alluding to the procedure of stripping the skins of animals during tanning, an occupation that Vézina exercised during the off-season in her tannery located in Chicoutimi.

Of course, Vezina’s other accepted epithet also works well. The reserved goalkeeper liked to sit quietly in his corner of the Canadiens locker room and read the paper while smoking a pipe. Since “Newsy” has already been picked up by Vezina’s teammate, and “Popeye” would not appear in the comics for the first time in 1929, Vezina received the epithet “The Silent Habitant” to describe her reluctant behavior. So, in terms of fame and demeanor, Vezina was the George Harrison (aka “The Quiet Beatle”) of his time.

5. Georges Vezina puts his career at stake for Canada

Despite Vezina’s stature and piping habit, he was considered an elite athlete of his time. So much so that he was chosen to play a special exhibition game. In 1917, the Canadians played against a team of soldiers to raise money to help Canada manage the costs associated with the First World War.

The teams agreed that Vezina would play a goal for the soldiers to level things off. That’s right: playing the pint-sized puck against his own team was considered enough to make a group of amateurs competitive against the Canadiens. Of course, the Tricolore had not yet become the legendary franchise they are today, but they were still an elite team by comparison in 1917.

Jacques Plante and Glenn Hall shared the 1969 Vézina trophy.

It should be noted that Vezina’s participation in this event was a bit risky. The First World War became increasingly unpopular in Quebec as the protracted conflict continued. The reluctance of Quebec residents to enlist reached a boiling point when the Canadian government’s conscription policy sparked the Easter riots of 1918. To pacify these militant crowds, Prime Minister Robert Borden dispatched troops to restore peace and order in Quebec – at least long enough to push some of these rioters into active military service.

Even before these events, many residents of Quebec considered the war to be contrary to French Canadian nationalism. Given this political climate, Vezina and her teammates risked angering the nationalists by attending an event to support Canada’s war effort. By fraternizing with soldiers who have become teammates for this exhibition match, Vezina has particularly risked losing her reputation and her career as Montreal’s first goalkeeper by supporting soldiers who would later be responsible for suppressing the Easter riots.

6. Georges Vezina redefined the word “endurance”

It is safe to say (without hyperbole) that if Skynet had modeled his cyborg assassins after Georges Vezina instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Connor would have been dismissed more quickly than you can say “I will be back”.

Among Vezina’s most impressive accomplishments is the streak of 328 consecutive games in the regular season and 39 consecutive playoff games in the Habs. Here’s another way to put that streak in order: From 1911 to 1925, Vezina did not miss a game unless he was banned from playing. He has been prevented from playing games twice in his career.

The first time occurred with the outbreak of the “Spanish flu”, which afflicted so many hockey players that the NHL decided to cancel the Stanley Cup finals in 1919. Unlike the cancellation of the 2004 playoffs – 2005 Due to NHL-NHLPA discord, the cancellation of 1919 was entirely justifiable because the virus, which ravaged many countries, killed Canadian defender Joe Hall and Canadian owner George Kennedy among many other victims. So, apart from a global pandemic, Vezina has adapted to every match played by the Habs during his career.

The Vezina trophy.

He even adapted for this last match in which he was physically removed from his fold. On November 28, 1925, Vezina decided to play despite a high fever. Some journalists claimed it was 102 degrees Fahrenheit while others claimed it reached 105. (The second figure may actually be a reporter estimate of the number of children Vezina had fathered at that time -the.)

While his solid play kept the Pittsburgh Pirates from scoring in the first period, Vezina’s health visibly deteriorated. Shortly after entering the locker room with blood spattering from her mouth, Vezina collapsed. Undeterred by the rupture of her lungs and loss of consciousness, Vezina started the second period but quickly collapsed in her fold. At this point, the Habs decided that he was not fit to play or at least, for once, physically imperturbable to prevent them from removing him from the net. “Shoot” is an exaggeration because the skinny goalkeeper had to be swept out of his net that night.

While the official diagnosis of tuberculosis came shortly after its collapse, the organization had noticed Vézina’s dramatic weight loss and sickly appearance during training camp in 1925. Her excellent performance as the team preparing for the 1925-26 season prevented the organization from intervening for its well-being at that time. Based on this information, it is safe to say that Vezina had been playing the effects of tuberculosis for some time before its collapse.

7. Mitigating circumstances of Georges Vezina

Vezina’s career average goals scored was 3.49, which means he is not one of the top 100 NHL goaltenders in terms of GAA.

Some defend Vezina’s record, noting that for half of his career goalkeepers were given minor penalties if they left their feet to stop the pucks. This rule would be abolished before the 1917-18 season after the league had found it almost impossible to determine whether a goalkeeper lost his balance when he fell and made a stop, or whether he intentionally threw himself into the path of play. washer. So, for those of you who deplore the practice of diving in the NHL, keep in mind that this form of embellishment is older than the league itself.

Georges Vezina with a claymore size stick.

Another rule that put Vezina at a disadvantage prevented the goalkeepers from passing the puck forward. This rule was changed before the 1921-22 season (near the end of Vezina’s career) to allow goalies to pass the puck to their own blue line.

These facts explain part but not the whole story. To put it in context, remember that Vezina was a pipe smoker tuberculosis goalkeeper whose height of 5 feet six barely filled the net. Among recent NHL goaltenders, the shortest has a 5-foor-10 position (a three-way tie between Jaroslav Halak of the St. Louis Blues, Jhonas Enroth of the Buffalo Sabers and Richard Bachman of the Dallas Stars).

Vezina’s humble stature explains why he seemed to brandish a club the size of a clay by posing with his goalkeeper stick.

So whether you call it “The Cucumber” or “The Pickle”, let’s give Vezina credit and keep him in our memories as the toughest little guy to have organized the NHL fold.

This article was originally published in June 2013.