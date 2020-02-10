The league must be in line with suspensions

Jeremy Lauzon is the youngest Boston Bruins player to disregard the league’s willingness to stop now and think later.

Jeremy Lauzon and the Boston Bruins should rightly be annoyed by his two-game ban for Derek Stepan.

The Boston Bruins defender contacted Stepan’s head, yes. It is fair to say, however, that the contact was accidental and that it had adapted its path so that the impact would not have occurred if Stepan had not stooped to look at the puck.

If Stepan leaves the ice, does not return to the game, and is shut out for an extended period due to an injury due to the hit, it is also good to punish Lauzon.

If the player has made such hits in the past and generally causes problems in the league, it is again better to stomp on them early.

In the case of Jeremy Lauzon, the young Boston Bruins defender is still very new to the NHL. He has no history of such actions. Stepan got up again, is not injured and played the rest of the game.

Choosing a two-game lock is incredibly difficult for the NHL player security department. A fine and a warning that these hits would not be tolerated would have been a wiser choice.

As the only example of head control, it is obvious that a match penalty was fair in both cases. However, this is not an isolated case. The Boston Bruins were right to claim that a call with Lawson Crouse’s elbows was missed on Charlie McAvoy’s head.

If you distribute a match penalty and a two game lock for a check to your head along the boards, you must give the same hard penalty for an elbow to your head.

Looking at both calls, one can rightly conclude that Lauzon didn’t hit Stepan with the intention of injury, unlike Crouse’s shot, which lasted only two minutes.

We do not require the league to see every hit or make every call, just to ensure that the penalties are even and commensurate with the crime.

In this case, the Boston Bruins player ended up missing two and a half games, while an elbow to the head literally means the Coyotes player missed two minutes.

A little hard if you ask me; Why not expose both?