BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Thursday he suspected there were some Bangladeshis among construction workers who worked at his home recently. The reason? He saw them eating poha.

Now, poha is Maharashtrian for “flattened rice”, a dish where rice is flattened in dry and light flakes. Flattened rice is usually cooked with turmeric, onion, tomato, nuts and other ingredients to make ‘kanda poha’, which is traditionally eaten throughout Maharashtra. In fact, the dish can be considered synonymous with the state. Also in Indore, poha, cooked almost similarly, is an integral part of the diet. Not only Maharashtra, it forms the basic breakfast for thousands across the country for three reasons: it is simple, it is filling and most importantly, it is cheap. For a few dollars, you can get a plate of steaming hot poha, which can quench your hunger and let’s be honest, it’s delicious.

Vijayvargiya’s comments about the innocent poha did not feel good with food lovers, who might have sat down with their poha bowl on a cold winter morning while reading what he said. The relevant question became “Does eating poha make one” anti-national “?

If you eat Poha, you get a label of being from Bangladesh according to Ch. Kailash Vijayvargiya then almost all the men of our Maharashtra belong to Bangladesh whose morning does not start without Poha and Chai .. pic.twitter.com/q2FLBepPZp

I didn’t even know that poha had anything to do with the Bangladeshis. I can eat poha for breakfast. Lunch and dinner if possible. What does that do to me? – shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) January 24, 2020

I am Punjabi and I am eating poha right now. Poha has nothing to do with Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/eL6KgpQk36

If eating poha is proof of being Bangladeshi, then half of India, including my family, is Bangladeshi! https://t.co/VmspQnpYbW – nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 24, 2020

The other day I saw an Uber driver drinking Frooti. I think he’s stuck in the 90s.

My dhobi appeared eating a hamburger. I think it’s American. – Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) January 24, 2020

Vijayvargiya’s totally unnecessary attack on Poha has sparked another debate. By associating poha with the Bangladeshis, he essentially points his finger at the Bengali-speaking communities in India, who have now all gunshots fired to defend their version of flattened rice.

In Bengal, flattened rice is known as “chira” or “chire”, which is eaten raw. Now, Bengalis across the country have started a comparison between poha and chira, claiming that their version tastes better and is healthier.

Chira> Poha. You are talking about Bengalis. But who will say that to Vijayvargiya. ‍♀️

The workers were eating poha. Poha Because it is cheap and abundant. But no, I must be imagining the systematic persecution of Bengali speakers. pic.twitter.com/HRzLXHM5cg – Mata Hurry (@basjagteraho) January 24, 2020

I think it means ‘chire’, which is an integral part of the Bengali diet. How would you represent Bengal if you don’t understand Bengali culture / food?

চিৰা It is also part of the Assamese culture. In the villages it is the first breakfast option. – More (@JajaborManas) January 24, 2020

Vijayvargiya probably had no idea that it would trigger a food war or even end up facing one culture against the other. But hey, here’s a lesson for the future: don’t mess with our food!

