The launch date for Disney Plus has been brought forward a whole week for Great Britain and parts of Europe

Great news for Star Wars fans in the UK and Europe as Disney Plus launches a week ahead. This means that the streaming service will be available in just 62 days and will cost Europe just £ 5.99 in the UK and £ 6.99 USD for Europe per month or an annual flat fee of £ 59.99 or € 69.99.

Streaming service will arrive in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24th

The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) Direct-to-Consumer & International segment has set March 24 as the new launch date for Disney + in markets across Western Europe. The price was also confirmed at £ 5.99 / € 6.99 per month or £ 59.99 / € 69.99 for an annual subscription.

The streaming service will launch on March 24th in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Other Western European markets, including Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

Disney + offers fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content of the company’s popular entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as an exclusive original program with feature films, series and documentaries, and short content that is exclusively for the service was created.

At the start, subscribers have access to the critically acclaimed “The Mandalorian” by executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, a creative, modern interpretation of the franchise hit with meta references, a fresh feeling for documentary films and a soundtrack that contains nine new original titles and at the same time pays homage to the classic favorites; “The World after Jeff Goldblum”, which explores the wonderful and often amazing world of deceptively familiar objects; and “Lady and the Tramp”, a timeless retelling of the animated classic from 1955. Other original titles that are available at the start are the “Encore!” manager produced by Kristen Bell; “Diary of A Future President” by creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and executive producer Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); and “The Imagineering Story,” which records the eclectic group of exceptional creatives who bring Disney Parks to life, as well as many other exciting shows.

Subscribers can enjoy the Disney + experience on launch on almost all major mobile and connected TVs, including game consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users get access to high quality, ad-free ads, up to four simultaneous streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set appropriate child profiles via an easy to use user-friendly, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

For more information or to sign up for the Disney + service, visit Disneyplus.com.

Get ready, and fans from the UK and Europe can finally access amazing content and receive new releases as soon as they arrive in the US.