The Lauderdale Lakes family is displaced by a house fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Marlene Peart said her husband saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of her house in Lauderdale Lakes early Tuesday morning. She said his quick action saved their lives.

It was after midnight, and in addition to Peart and her husband, four other adults and a child lived in the apartment.

Marlene Peart was evicted from a house fire in Broward County on Tuesday. (Local 10 news)

He called me and said, ‘Get out! Get dressed and get out! “Then we grabbed everything we could and went to the driveway,” said Peart.

Firefighters responded to the three-bedroom house on Northwest 45th Avenue at Northwest 43rd Street, southwest of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, around 12:10 p.m.

Ash from a house roof was piled up in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday. (Local 10 news)

According to Broward Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, the fire started in the living room area, where ashes piled up in front of the couch and a five-piece drum kit.

Kane said the Red Cross supported the six adults and child who were displaced. From Thursday afternoon the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

