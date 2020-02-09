The latest: Zazie Beetz talks about “Joker” on the red carpet of Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The latest about the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be presented on Sunday at the Dolby Theater (all local times):

2.30.

Zazie Beetz says she sees her role in “Joker” as a “job-changing and life-changing experience” – and that wasn’t shaken by criticism that the film was “dangerous” or “irresponsible”.

“I was so excited to see a story like this and see how it’s shared,” Beetz said on Sunday before the Oscars. “Being part of it was wonderful.”

“Joker” is the leading candidate who enters the ceremony on Sunday with eleven nods, also for the best picture.

The genesis of the classic Batman villain “Joker” was a blockbuster, but critics were contentious. Some concerned viewers saw Joaquin Phoenix’s character as an inspiration or excuse to pretend. Warner Bros. was even asked in September to state that the film was not “endorsing violence in the real world of any kind”.

“It was in my heart from the start,” said Beetz, who also praised Phoenix for addressing the problems of the industry with diversity.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, the “Joker” composition, also praised Phoenix and remembered how she watched the best nominated actress hear her score on the set.

– Amanda Lee Myers on the red carpet of the Oscars.

___

13:15

The Oscars red carpet started with an unwanted guest – heavy rain and a cold breeze.

Rain was possible on Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky over the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a cloudburst.

The position of some camera teams was right in front of the tent, making them search for tarpaulins and plastic to protect their equipment.

“Oh my god, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who noticed a hole over the huge Oscar sign.

Afflicted employees run around with squeegees and try to push excess water out of the tent.

Temperatures were in the high 50s on Sunday, which is considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not spoil the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a shiny, gold-metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that represented the interior of the Cupola room in Kensington Palace.

– Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Lindsey Bahr on the red carpet

___

3 a.m.

The Oscars are already there.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet will be rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual to refresh the ceremony and possibly improve ratings.

Suitable for a fast race, a film about a crazy shot has reached the top of the pile. After almost every important forerunner award, Sam Mendes’ “1917” is the favorite for the best picture. But many believe that the Korean thriller “Parasite” has a chance to get upset.

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST, broadcast live on ABC.