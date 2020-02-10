The latest health update from Tua Tagovailoa indicates that QB will be NFL Draft pick very early in 2020

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sport

The good news continues to pour in for Tua Tagovailoa. The latest health update for the former quarterback from Alabama is all positive, indicating that he will go very early in the 2020 NFL tour.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media announced on Monday that the three-month CT scan for Tagovailoa was “as positive as possible”. He noted that the fracture is completely healed, that the hip and range of motion is good and ended by saying “the expectation is for a very good medical examination with the Combine” if the recovery of Tagovailoa continues to progress as it has hitherto done.

Tagovailoa will still not be cleared for football activities for another month, per Rapoport, but teams that need a quarterback should be happy with the progress he has made since he fell after a major blow in November last year.

Initially, Tagovailoa’s injury was compared to that of Bo Jackson, who ended his career. It turned out not to be the case, and the wonders of modern science also greatly contributed to what has been a rapid and fully successful recovery for Tagovailoa. He is ready for a pro-day prior to design, and teams will have it for private training.

Assuming that everything remains positive for Tagoaviloa as he is on his way to full health and approval for football activities, the quarterback is working his way back to the conversation as the potential number 1 general choice, damned the hype of Joe Burrow. It is said that the Cincinnati Bengals are all on Burrow, but that has not been dumped.

The Miami Dolphins are said to be in love with Tagovailoa and would be willing to act number 2 in general to land him. The Los Angeles Chargers have just said goodbye to Philip Rivers and have the general choice. The Carolina Panthers were able to move Cam Newton and choose number 7.

The bottom line is that there is a lot of need around the NFL because teams are desperately looking for a quarterback that can lead them to the promised land. Tagovailoa is an elite prospect. His health is the only red flag. If teams can convince themselves that he is not vulnerable and loves his medicine, he will go very, very early.