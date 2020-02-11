The latest hairstyle from Janet Jackson gives us ‘poetic justice’

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The Black community is well aware that Janet Jackson has not invented box braids. But when she stepped on the big screen in 1993 as Justice in the now cult-classic film Poetic Justice, she started a trend that has returned as a go-to in recent years. Monday night the queen of the throwback braids brought us back to that feeling we had on The Tonight Show in the nineties with Jimmy Fallon in the lead.

With a baby face and cornrows flowing in a high ponytail of braids, the 53-year-old singer looked beautiful, and not a day older than 25 years. We recently saw Mrs. Jackson (because we are filthy) looking beautiful in some pretty faux locs just before the Grammy. But this look was so reminiscent of Justice that it gave us that feeling if we wanted to imitate her all over again.

Jackson’s makeup artist Preston Meneses, best known as PrestonThe Makeup Painter, posted a photo on his Instagram with the simple caption ‘Black Diamond’, the title of her upcoming album and tour. This will be her first studio album since 2015. She has also been announced as headliner for Essence Festival of Culture in July, alongside Bruno Mars.

We look forward to seeing more of Janet, and we are delighted to see which other Lewks will serve them, because she always serves.

Excuse me now while braiding my hair and working on a new poem.

SUBJECTS: Beauty Hair Janet Jackson Janet Jackson braid janet jackson style