The latest green New Deal for farmers would restructure how they make money - Mother Jones

The Green New Deal, the policy framework for combating climate change proposed by MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) and Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) Almost a year ago, set bold goals for agricultural transformation : It called for a “10-year national mobilization” to “eliminate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector” while “supporting family farming”.

The plan was as detailed as it was ambitious. The strategy was to run a gauntlet and inspire researchers to develop policy ideas that could be supported by grassroots groups, which would then transform Ocasio-Cortez, Markey and their allies into legislative proposals and enforce Congress.

The process starts to play. Data for Progress, which calls itself a think tank that relies on data science to support progressive activists and concerns, has released policy briefs that outline what a legislative agenda for the Green New Deal could look like. The group’s most recent publication, “Regenerative Agriculture and the Green New Deal,” takes on the central challenge for US agriculture: How can farmers be prepared for increasingly frequent droughts and storms while producing food in an environmentally friendly manner? The paper contributes to the swirl of ideas emerging from the democratic presidential election. The theme that unites them: Instead of opposing global warming, farmers could make an important contribution to combating it.

Instead of rewarding farmers for their production, you should pay them for “ecological services”.

However, they need more support for this. Accordingly, the “Data for Progress” plan provides for a complete revision of operational policy. John Ikerd, one of the contributors and emeritus professors at the University of Agriculture in Missouri, said that since the 1970s, agricultural policy has been geared to promoting “efficiency, specialization, and industrialization.” – mainly corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. As I have shown here, growing these plants leaves a soil year after year that can be washed off under the pressure of increasingly violent storms, such as those that hit the Midwest in spring 2019. As a result, the newspaper said, “Iowa is likely to lose the topsoil on average at a rate that is 16 times higher than the natural replacement rate. ”

Ikerd and his co-authors are calling for the current system to be phased out and replaced with the Whole-Farm Net Revenue Insurance program. Instead of rewarding farmers for their production, you should pay them for “ecological services”. Efforts such as “building soil health, water conservation, carbon capture and protection of soil microorganisms, pollinators and other wildlife, including natural enemies of agricultural pests”. At the moment, farmers are not going to undo compensations for these activities, either adequately compensated for these activities, neither by the commodity markets nor by the current agricultural programs, said Ikerd.

To gain access to the proposed insurance system, farmers would have to submit an “overall farm plan” to the US Department of Agriculture. The idea, Ikerd said, is to break away from a common idea of ​​what sustainable agriculture looks like. In the Midwest, the biggest challenge is to conserve farmland all year round to protect the soil from winter and spring storms. In some parts of the region this means the cultivation of cover crops; In other countries, the better option is to switch to cash crops that grow over the winter. In Ikerd’s plan, every farm would find the best soil conservation strategy supported by publicly funded research disseminated by USDA soil health experts.

Rather than ensuring a reasonable annual income for farmers based on raw material market prices, this would essentially guarantee a living wage for farming families based on the mean income of non-farmers in their surrounding geographic areas. This aspect of the plan falls back on the original New Deal ideal of “parity income” – the principle that farmers should make a living roughly like non-farm workers. Ikerd points out that the federal government already spends billions of dollars annually on current programs; These funds would flow into the payment for the total operating net income insurance.

Instead of public-private partnerships with insurance giants, on which the current system is based, the Data for Progress proposal would compensate farmers under the program with tax credits modeled on the Earned Income Tax Credit scheme and a substantial one Relief for low-income workers that saves around 6 million people from poverty.

“The current system is killing our soil and farmers have little incentive to do anything else.”

Ferd Hoefner, senior strategic advisor to the National Coalition for Sustainable Agriculture, described the document as “revolutionary but little detailed”. The plan would be such a complete departure from decades of politics that it would be hard to imagine going through Congress. And because of its dependency on a tax credit, the implementation of the agricultural support policy must be shifted, at least in part, from the broad responsibilities of the USDA to that of the resource-poor Internal Revenue Service. Tax credits are a “valid instrument,” said Höfner. “However, you have to be very careful whether what you propose can actually be implemented by the IRS,” said Höfner. “It takes careful consideration and a lot more details.”

Now the time for bold visions has come, the authors of the plan counter. “The Green New Deal is a transformational idea – it offers an opportunity for changes in economic and agricultural policy that I have never seen in my life,” said Ikerd, who grew up on a small dairy in Missouri and started his career as an ag economist in 1970.

The plan “goes well beyond the status quo and I don’t expect everyone to be happy with it,” said Mackenzie Feldman, a Data for Progress officer and lead author of the White Paper. “Many farmers rely on (conventional) crop insurance and raw material subsidies, and for them it is hard to imagine a world without them. The essence of the plan, however, is to support farmers during the transition, not just to drop the programs they rely on. “

As for the shaky and complex details, she added: “If you look at it, it’s actually quite simple: the current system is killing our soil, and farmers have little incentive to do anything else.” We propose to change that. ”