LOS ANGELES (AP) – The latest news from the Grammy Awards, presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (all local hours):

2:15

Hildur Guðnadóttir brings home a Grammy for music that she thought at first that no one would want to hear.

The composer won the best score for the soundtrack of the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” at the pre-broadcast ceremony on Sunday.

The soundtrack already won him an Emmy at the end of last year. And in January, she became the first woman in 19 years to win the original best score for “Joker” at the Golden Globes.

“I think it matched the footage very well, and I was happy with how the music worked with the story and the characters in this series,” she said behind the scenes of the soundtrack for “Chernobyl”. “But I never thought anyone would ever listen to the soundtrack, honestly. I am very surprised to be here today. “

She is also in the running next month for an Academy Award for “Joker”. If she wins an Oscar, she could have three of the four EGOT awards, after her Grammy and Emmy awards.

Guðnadóttir called the experience “surreal” and “adventure”. She said she may be planning to go to Broadway, which could prompt her to win a Tony Award.

“Now I feel a lot of pressure,” she said with a chuckle. “It will be the next step. The next project, I guess.”

– Jonathan Landrum Jr.

___

1:45 p.m.

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner.

The former first lady won her first Grammy Award on Sunday for the best spoken word album for the 2019 audiobook of her memoirs “Becoming”.

Obama was not on hand to accept the award presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the Grammys’ pre-broadcast ceremony.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, has two Grammy Awards in the same category, one for her 2005 audio book “Dreams of My Father” and another for her 2007 audio book “The Audacity of Hope”.

The category of spoken word albums includes poetry, storytelling and audio books.

___

1:15 p.m.

“Homecoming” by Beyoncé won the Grammy Award for best musical film.

The Netflix film weaves Beyoncé’s 2018 performances at the Coachella music festival, which included many winks at historically black colleges and universities.

Producer Steve Pamon, accepting the award, said that those who worked to graduate from the institutions were their inspiration. He also congratulated Beyoncé for her leadership on the project.

The superstar did not attend the pre-broadcast ceremony where his Grammy win was announced.

___

12:45 p.m.

The Grammy Awards pre-broadcast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Academy Recording Academy, opened the ceremony during which dozens of Grammy Awards were presented before the main show.

“Since we are at his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” said Mason.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant’s death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammy-nominated artist Keb “Mo” called Bryant’s death “a huge loss.”

“He’s just a huge model,” said Keb “Mo”.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was crazy news to hear this morning. It has been part of my life for a very long time. … I couldn’t believe it.

___

10:00 a.m.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X enter what should be one of the most exciting days of their career as they attend their very first Grammy Awards on Sunday, where they are the best artists. But 10 days before arguably the biggest music night, the industry broke out when the Recording Academy announced that it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct.

Dugan and his lawyers responded to the academy, claiming that the awards ceremony was rigged. This energy puts a dark cloud over nominees like Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X, revolutionary artists who compete for the first prizes.

The Grammy Awards will be presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The main broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Is on CBS.