Atlanta United is making history with its new addition to the team and it is not a new midfielder.

The city’s Major League Soccer team added 12-week-old yellow Labrador Spike to their roster. This is not a mascot but a puppy that trains to be a service dog

“We are really delighted to have him as our new star recruit. He’s from America’s VetDogs and we’re going to help him train him, socialize him, and then he’ll be, you know, of great use to a veteran, “Darren Eales, president of Atlanta United, told CNN.

Spike is the first service dog to represent a Major League football club. It’s a partnership that, according to John Miller, President and CEO of America’s VetDogs, makes perfect sense.

“He will be socialized, we call him, and working with the team and the stadium and all the events, being exposed to as many different atmospheres as possible. Because our veterans with whom we work lead very active lives, more they (the dogs) have experience at the front, the easier it is to train and the more adaptable they are when actually placed with a veteran, “said Miller.

Spike will be trained in the Atlanta area for the next 14-16 months. The doggie will be on the field on game days and at Atlanta United community events.

Its name comes from the team’s ritual before each game, when a local celebrity hammers a golden tip that represents the foundation of Atlanta. In 1837, a point was driven into the ground as the terminus of the new Western & Atlantic Railroad. The settlement that was built around the railroad became the city of Atlanta.

“We have our ritual with the Golden Spike that we make celebrities hit before a game, so Spike with his color was a perfect choice for the name,” said Eales.

After spending time with the team, Spike will return to America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York to continue training with a certified service dog instructor. He will learn a host of tasks, such as how to help open doors, interrupt nightmares, and how to sit on a veteran’s lap to bring him comfort and peace of mind.

“All of our services are free. It costs us about $ 50,000 to breed, train and place a dog. And, the partnership with Atlanta United is going to help us raise awareness and raise funds and (Spike) is going to be a star, “said Miller.

The first partnership of its kind is something Atlanta United hopes to catch up with other Major League Soccer clubs.

“We hope it will be a trend. Because, you know the idea here is to increase awareness and you know we will have more trainers out there capable of training these puppies, so this is something that would be nice if other clubs in the MLS followed, “said Eales.