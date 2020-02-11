The last stand of Tulsi Gabbard? In New Hampshire, the congresswoman of Hawaii hopes to shock the national story

In New Hampshire it is surprisingly difficult to get away from Tulsi Gabbard.

The face of the Congresswoman from Hawaii protrudes from snow benches in front of lawns and on forks in the road and is everywhere on signs and banners. Her friendly smile looms on the street on billboards in Manchester and across the state.

It’s a strange sight for anyone who regularly tunes into CNN and MSNBC, or receives most of their race updates from national media, where the drama in the state is framed between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, along with a handful others.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Mrs Gabbard is hardly a side issue in those media conversations. She has been offended by attacks from the former Democratic Party candidate, Hillary Clinton, who has attacked her unorthodox positions in foreign policy – including meeting Bashar al-Assad in Syria in 2017 – as clear evidence of loyalty to Russia, not the US, to which Gabbard supporters in turn point as evidence of a too muscular military industrial complex in America that has waged war in the Middle East for nearly two decades.

And it is precisely that issue that brought more than 100 voters and volunteers to a veterans’ hall in eastern New Hampshire, in the middle of a snowstorm, just a few days before the elections and just like other Democrats took part in a nationally broadcast debate that Gabbard was not invited to.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

“I think she’s attacking her because she’s too progressive,” said Jay Mitchell, a retired veteran and member of the Veterans for Foreign Wars (VFW) branch in Sommersworth, New Hampshire. “But in my mind that is not so. It is what is needed.”

Gabbard has been a pariah in the Democratic Party since at least 2016, when she resigned from the Democratic National Committee in the midst of a heated primary campaign between Clinton and Sanders, to support the Vermont senator that year.

view more

And in 2020, the 38-year-old military veteran is campaigning on a message that sometimes looks remarkably similar to Sanders, with a focus on ending unnecessary foreign wars and ending America’s long history of conflicts over regime change around the world.

On Friday, Gabbard quietly approached the VFW hall while she was being introduced, before tapping Mitchell on the back. The two exchanged a few words and smiles before they entered the stage.

And as a candidate who was ruthlessly attacked by members of her own party, she preached unity.

“People ask me every day, how can we close the gap in this country?” Said the Hawaii Congresswoman, who is just a handful of 2020 Democrats willing to go on Fox News – and only a few days later after defending Donald Trump on Hannity for firing members of his government who testified against him during his removal sentence.

Tulsi Gabbard has focused its campaign on New Hampshire, even moved to the state after renting a property there (AP)

She acknowledged that divisions have consequences, and said that all partisan bickering has no positive consequences for the American people: “The idea that the American people are actually the ones who win is lost in the process,” she said.

From the day of the New Hampshire elections, Gabbard has already announced events in the following states that will vote in this year’s primary state, but Granite State still marks an incredibly important inflection point for its campaign and that of others.

read more

The state is known for its tendency to surprise. And Gabbard can take this into account when the voters go to the polls. She has made the state an important focus of her campaign, after she had actually moved there after renting a house.

Forcing her name into the national conversation is a long story, but perhaps not impossible. As she follows candidates such as Sanders, recent polls have shown that she is floating around 4 or 5 percent of the vote. And in a state where about 40 percent of voters are registered independents who can choose which primary vote they want to vote in, relying on Republican tendencies that watch Fox News might turn things a little to their advantage.

Ozzy Parker, a 54-year-old legal adviser and independent of Dover, New Hampshire, said he was “intrigued” by the congresswoman while waiting for her speech. Joe Biden, he said, seemed like he was going to refuel in the state. But Parker – who strongly implied that he voted for Trump or a third party in 2016, but did not confirm anyway – said that one thing that brought him out were the attacks on her. Why should they worry about such a long-shot candidate, he wondered?

Democratic debate: Tulsi Gabbard on joining the National Guard the day after 9-11

“She’s not on the outrageously progressive side to free everything. She seems practical and realistic,” he said.

Parker said he actually liked being there in front of him instead of getting ready for a national television debate. New Hampshire ites are used to that, he said. And he thinks she worked hard.

“In New Hampshire you can touch, feel and see,” he said about the candidates. “And she worked very hard. You have to do that in New Hampshire.”

.